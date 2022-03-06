3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-1 victory v Luton

Middlesbrough strengthened their push for promotion to the Premier League with a gritty 2-1 victory over play-off rivals Luton Town.

Paddy McNair opened the scoring from the penalty spot with 17 minutes on the clock, with Duncan Watmore doubling Boro’s lead three minutes from time.

Harry Cornick provided a brief bit of hope for the Hatters in the 96th minute, however, it proved to be too little too late for the Bedfordshire club.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Middlesbrough during their 2-1 victory over Luton yesterday…

Folarin Balogun was a real handful

Folarin Balogun’s movement, attacking intelligence and subsequent pace caused Luton problems throughout the first half, with the young forward winning the penalty that McNair converted.

Given the way that the game panned out, he was not provided with much service, however, his desire to win the ball ensured that he saw more possession than the service he was provided with would have suggested.

The competition levels up front for Boro are extremely high, with Balogun’s performance certainly helping his case for being a regular starter as the campaign progresses.

Duncan Watmore added an extra dimension

Duncan Watmore came on and scored the pivotal goal for Boro, doing tremendously well to get in behind, beat his man and then beat Alex Palmer at his near post.

The pacy forward caused a lot of problems when running in behind and when chasing down loose balls, further proving the earlier point of the range of forward options that Chris Wilder has at his disposal.

Watmore’s energy and relentlessness makes him a frightening prospect for opposing defences when he does come on, with yesterday’s game showing that.

Home form continues to amaze

Middlesbrough have now won their last eight league games at the Riverside Stadium, once again converting their Teesside home into a fortress.

They have beaten some strong opposition at home this season, with Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and now Luton falling to defeat in Teesside.

Home form will be crucial in what remains, however, their away form does not make for pretty reading at the moment.

Boro have picked up a mere point away from home in their last four, and with seven of their last 12 games coming away from the Riverside, this is something that needs to be addressed as they chase down promotion.