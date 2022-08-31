3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-1 defeat v Watford

Middlesbrough failed to make it back to back wins in the Championship last night when they were defeated 2-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

Buoyed by their first league win of the campaign against Swansea at the weekend, Boro started well under the lights in Hertfordshire, taking a fourth minute lead through Rodrigo Muniz.

Watford would go on to find an equaliser in the middle of the half, though, with Ismaila Sarr producing a smart finish in the 24th minute.

In the second half, the match was rather even, but Boro arguably had the best chances to go ahead.

Watford were forced to put in numerous deflections and blocks from a Boro set piece at one stage, and from a separate one, Matt Clarke had a clear header at goal only to see Daniel Bachmann produce a fine save.

In heart-breaking fashion, Boro went on to concede a 93rd minute goal, giving Watford all three points on the night.

With that said, here are three things we learnt about Chris Wilder’s side following the defeat.

Didn’t get what they deserved

In conceding that last gasp goal, Middlesbrough left Vicarage Road empty handed on a night that they arguably did not deserve to do so.

Watching the match, and looking at the statistics, the two sides were fairly well matched on the night and Middlesbrough therefore deserved to take home a point.

That has been a common theme for Chris Wilder’s side in the Championship so far this season, which will no doubt be a concern as the club sit 20th in the league standings.

Muniz first choice ST?

Since last season, Chris Wilder has been desperately looking to add a goalscoring forward to his side.

In the market this summer, the club have made a few acquisitions with the likes of Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe coming in, but their most recent signing, loanee Rodrigo Muniz looks like he is the preferred option up top, coming in from the start for last night’s match.

Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t a vintage performance from the Brazilian, but he did get on the scoresheet, which will have done his chances of another start at the weekend no harm at all.

Chris Wilder is staying

Last but not least, the final thing we learned from the match, and arguably the most important is that Chris Wilder will be staying at the club.

Wilder has been instilled as one of the favourites for the AFC Bournemouth vacancy following Scott Parker’s sacking and the Boro boss was quick to put those rumours to bed after the full-time whistle.

He said, via The Yorkshire Post: “I’m not going anywhere,”

“I’ve got my head down and am working towards the weekend.

“I signed a two-and-a-half-year deal nine months ago so I’m deep into that and I enjoy working at this football club.”

The Boro boss is fully focused on getting the club back on track then, it appears.