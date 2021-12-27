3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough’s fine form under Chris Wilder continued as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium yesterday.

The victory moved the Teesside outfit into the play-off places and they will feel that promotion is possible under the new boss. Whilst it required a comical own goal from Ryan Yates to give Boro the lead, they fully warranted to be ahead after dominating the in-form Reds.

Another goal for Andraz Sporar would seal the points and there appears to be real momentum building surrounding Middlesbrough right now.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from the latest victory…

Appointing Chris Wilder was the right call

It may seem a bit early to be saying this but the former Sheffield United boss has transformed the club since he was appointed.

Neil Warnock hadn’t done a bad job with Boro but the reality is that Wilder is an upgrade and he has proven that in the past month or so.

The team have an identity under the new boss, they look solid and they’re a threat in the final third. To have made such a difference in a matter of weeks shows that Wilder is a top coach and fans will be excited about what the future holds under the 54-year-old.

The defence is looking solid

The biggest reason for the success under Wilder is the defensive solidity that the team has shown.

Boro have conceded just three times in the past six games, which includes four successive clean sheets. And, it’s not like they’re riding their luck, as Forest didn’t have a shot on target yesterday.

The players also deserve credit because they’re taking on board what the boss is saying and this defensive organisation is going to be key as they push for promotion.

Andraz Sporar can make the difference

There was a lot of excitement when Boro brought in the Slovenian international but it’s fair to say he took a while to get going.

However, two goals in two games, the latest which displayed his poachers instincts, shows he can score goals in this team.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements will be a priority in the New Year but Sporar could be the main man this season.