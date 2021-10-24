3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-0 victory over Cardiff City

Middlesbrough continued their impressive run of form in the Championship yesterday as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Cardiff City.

Boro opened the scoring in this particular clash in the 35th minute as Andraz Sporar fired home from the penalty spot.

Following the break, Martin Payero doubled his side’s advantage as he netted his first goal for the club.

The Bluebirds were unable to deliver a response at the Cardiff City Stadium as Middlesbrough secured a 2-0 victory.

As a result of this triumph, Boro climbed up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their victory over Cardiff…

Sol Bamba’s presence could have a major impact on the club’s hopes of achieving success this season

A stand-out performer for Middlesbrough during yesterday’s showdown with Cardiff, Sol Bamba produced yet another superb display in the heart of the club’s defence.

The 36-year-old helped his side keep a clean-sheet by winning seven aerial duels and making 15 clearances (as per WhoScored).

Providing that the defender is able to maintain his consistency as well as his fitness during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, he could potentially help Middlesbrough achieve a great deal of success in this division as he knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

Payero should be given more opportunities to impress in a more advanced role

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock decided to hand Payero the opportunity to showcase his talent in a more advanced central role on Saturday.

The Argentine repaid the faith shown in him by Warnock by producing an encouraging performance against the Bluebirds.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Payero provided one key pass at the Cardiff City Stadium as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.91.

If Warnock is looking to stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation, he may find it beneficial to play Payero as an attacking midfielder in the club’s upcoming clashes after witnessing the Argentine’s promising display yesterday.

Sporar is starting to hit his stride in the Championship

After failing to score in six of Middlesbrough’s opening seven league fixtures, Sporar has managed to step up to the mark in recent weeks.

The forward backed up his strike in the club’s recent clash with Barnsley by converting a spot-kick in yesterday’s meeting with Cardiff.

Sporar also provided an assist in this game as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.91.

The Slovenian is starting to hit his stride in the Championship and thus will fancy his chances of adding to his goal-tally when Middlesbrough face Birmingham City next weekend.