3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-0 loss v Chelsea

They tried their best, but Middlesbrough were ultimately outclassed on Saturday evening at the Riverside as European champions Chelsea dumped the Teessiders out of the FA Cup at the last eight stage.

The game was over before half time as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech saw Thomas Tuchel’s side safely progress through to the final four of the competition.

What did we learn about Chris Wilder’s team though in their defeat? Let’s take a look at three things we noticed.

There’s no shortage of effort in the Boro team

If there’s one thing you’re always going to get from a Chris Wilder team it is effort and a lot of running.

Boro probably didn’t press Chelsea as much as they would a Championship team in the league, but they were always chasing men down and didn’t exactly park the bus against the current UEFA Champions League holders.

The hosts did have the odd chance to take advantage of slack Chelsea defending, but they just came up against a better team on the day despite disposing of two top flight outfits earlier in the competition.

There’s not too much depth for Wilder right now

With Boro 2-0 down going into the break, Wilder would have perhaps liked some more game-changing options off the substitutes bench to try and have a go at Chelsea.

Looking at who he had available though, he simply didn’t have enough of a choice to pick from.

Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore, who have both scored goals this season, were there but there was no Andraz Sporar and no January signing Riley McGree either – both of whom are individuals that have a cutting edge.

When it comes to getting back to league action, Wilder could do with having a full-strength squad following the international break to maintain their promotion push – especially now there’s no distraction of the cup.

They still need to strengthen

The gulf in quality was evident in the end, whereas against Manchester United and Tottenham, Boro looked more than a match.

Even when comparing their line-up to other Championship teams at the moment though, there are some areas where Middlesbrough could clearly strengthen a bit more or get upgrades in positions going forward.

Johnny Howson and Neil Taylor have been reliable but younger models from next season would be ideal – and if Boro do win promotion to the Premier League then those positions will become an absolute priority, as well as a left-sided centre-back.