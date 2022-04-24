3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-1 draw with Swansea

Middlesbrough were again frustrated in their pursuit of a Championship play-off place on Saturday afternoon, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City.

After a goalless first half, ‘Boro took the lead just minutes after the break, as Riley McGree capitalised on some loose defending as Swansea looked to play out from the back to fire home a deflected long range effort.

However, Chris Wilder’s side would be ahead for just a matter of minutes before Michael Obafemi pulled the hosts level when he fired into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

That was enough to ensure that both sides would come away from the game with a point, leaving Wilder with plenty to think about coming away from Wales.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Middlesbrough quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Middlesbrough from their draw with Swansea, right here.

A welcome return to the scoresheet

One positive for ‘Boro from that draw with Swansea, was their return to the scoresheet courtesy of that deflected effort from McGree.

Prior to this game, Wilder’s side had failed to find the net in their last four matches which will have raised questions about their attacking options, with no player getting into double figures for goals this season.

However, ‘Boro have at least now broken that duck in front of goal, and while that deflection may have made it somewhat fortuitous, those of a Middlesbrough persuasion will be hoping that will be the slice of luck they need to change their fortunes in attack going forward.

A reminder to stay alert after key moments

While that goal from McGree will have brough a welcome sense of relief for ‘Boro, it is not something they were able to enjoy for too long at all.

Just moments after they had taken the lead, Wilder saw his side hit back as Swansea cut through their defence, allowing Obafemi to equalise for the hosts just two minutes after they had fallen behind.

There could be some argument that may have been down to ‘Boro not getting back into their rythym after they had got back on the scoresheet, meaning this could be seen as a reminder to this squad about keeping their focus at all times, if they are to be successful at this level.

It is now win or bust

Having been forced to settle for a draw in Wales on Saturday, Middlesbrough have now failed to win any of their last five games.

That is a run that has seen them drop to eighth in the table, five points adrift of the play-off places, with just three games of the regular season still to be played by Wilder’s men.

As a result, the single points taken from draws will no longer be enough for ‘Boro if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top six to earn themselves a shot at promotion, meaning that Wilder’s side now have to go all out in search of wins, from games against teams with nothing left to play for in the form of Cardiff, Stoke and Preston.