Middlesbrough picked up their first point of the Championship season as they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Michael Carrick did a brilliant job after his appointment last season, taking Boro to the play-offs despite inheriting a side struggling towards the bottom.

However, a few key figures have gone from that side, with Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles only on loan, whilst top scorer Chuba Akpom has joined Ajax.

Therefore, patience was going to be required as Carrick looks to build a side capable of competing, and it’s been a tough start.

But, Boro got off the mark for the season against Huddersfield, as a Hayden Hackney goal equalised for the hosts after a Dael Fry own goal had put Neil Warnock’s side ahead.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about Boro following the draw…

3 Boro are making progress

This wasn’t the result that Carrick wanted, but there were at least some positive signs for the boss to take from the game.

Boro created plenty of chances against the Terriers, and the reality is that they should have won the game as Emmanuel Latte Lath and Sammy Silvera spurned two great opportunities. Of course, it’s disappointing that they didn’t get the points, but the side are getting opportunities.

It’s been a tough start, but Boro are getting better and the attacking style that made Boro so good was on show at times.

Again, there are areas they can improve, but the new signings made a difference, and the stats suggest that Boro should have picked up maximum points.

2 Morgan Rogers can be a big player this season

The summer signing has shown flashes of quality since his arrival, and he got the chance to play in a deeper role against Huddersfield - and it worked.

Rogers is a very talented player, and whilst he is unlikely to get the number of goals that Akpom scored in that attacking midfield position, he can make a difference. He is intelligent with his movement, can beat a player, and has an eye for a pass.

Carrick is giving the player a lot of responsibility, and it could be exactly what he needs to get his career on track. This was a player that Man City paid a lot of money for as a youngster, so the ability is there.

With a consistent run in the team, Rogers could quickly become a key player for Boro, and he is someone with a very high ceiling in terms of his potential.

1 New additions are still needed

As mentioned, the new recruits did make an impact, but Carrick will want to add more to his squad ahead of the deadline on September 1.

The fact he only used three subs from five said a lot, particularly as the side were losing, and then pushing for a winner in the final half hour.

It has been a busy summer for Boro, so it’s not like they need wholesale changes, but anyone who has seen the first three games this season will recognise that Carrick’s men are two or three short if they want to sustain a push for promotion.