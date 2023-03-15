Middlesbrough failed to maximise pressure on automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by an excellent Stoke City side.

Ben Wilmot's mistake nearly proved to be costly early doors, with his error allowing Chuba Akpom to have a clear attempt on goal, but the prolific scorer's effort went just wide of the post.

Ki-Jana Hoever went close as well just minutes later - and will have been disappointed not to have made more of his opportunity following his brace against Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Akpom was in the thick of the action again in the 14th minute with his shot hitting the woodwork - but he got luckier in the 23rd with Riley McGree's poke giving him the opportunity to strike the ball past Jack Bonham and make it 1-0.

But the visitors scored an equaliser just before the interval, with the heavily-involved Hoever striking the ball through Zack Steffen's legs from close range.

Boro didn't make a great start to the second half with the Potters continuing to thrive - and although Paddy McNair had a great chance to win it late on - it was the visitors who deserved to come away with all three points. They were unable to capitalise on their dominance though with the game finishing 1-1.

Following yesterday's match, we take a look at three things we learnt about Michael Carrick's side.

They struggled against a front-footed team

To be fair to the hosts, they did stick to their principles and didn't go for the long-ball option every time.

That's something they have to be commended for because they took a few risks - but they struggled to play it out from the back and that was key to their struggles.

A huge amount of credit has to go to Stoke because they were willing to play high and put the hosts under the pressure despite their attacking threat, often winning the ball high up the pitch and creating dangerous situations because of that.

The home side didn't show anywhere near enough quality on the ball for much of the game - but that shouldn't deter them in their quest to keep the ball on the floor.

This is something they should continue with.

They are at their best when playing at a high tempo

This point was reinforced by Ryan Giles' run during the early stages of the second half when he had Axel Tuanzebe on toast.

The Manchester United defender had no other option but to drag him down - and it's just a shame they were unable to play at a high tempo for much of the game.

They broke forward very quickly for their opening goal and have the pace to frighten any side on the counter, with the likes of Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Riley McGree having the mobility to cause mayhem for opposition defences.

Marcus Forss was also able to come on and show his speed - but the Teesside club's inability to retain the ball meant he was rarely able to show that.

The Archer issue

Cameron Archer was withdrawn in the 66th minute and that came as no real surprise because he didn't manage to put his stamp on the game.

Carrick's system allows Akpom to have more space, drop deep and get more involved but Archer has less freedom as the hosts' central striker.

And he struggled to get into yesterday's match, with Sky Sports even bringing up a graphic in the first half showing the lack of touches he had.

That will disappoint Boro who know he can be a game-changer when on top form and his lack of impact in this game is something they need to keep in mind, not because they need to drop him but because they need to ensure they can find different ways of getting him into the game when things aren't going his way.