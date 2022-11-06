3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-1 draw v Bristol City

Middlesbrough hit back early in the second half through Chuba Akpom to ensure they claimed a 1-1 draw against Bristol City yesterday, though some would argue the hosts deserved all three points on the afternoon following a spirited display.

The visitors at the Riverside Stadium managed to get themselves in the lead in the tenth minute when they executed an exceptional counter attack with Tommy Conway’s intelligent low pass finding Andi Weimann who had the reasonably simple task of guiding the ball home.

They had an opportunity to double their lead shortly after through Nahki Wells – but it’s the hosts who were the more threatening side in the first half – though their inability to take their chances cost them in the opening 45.

However, they managed to carry their momentum from the end of the first half through to the start of the second with Akpom meeting Riley McGree’s cross to equalise for the hosts in the 48th minute.

The visitors managed to hold on though, consigning the home side to a frustrating point with Michael Carrick’s men arguably deserving all three.

And following on from yesterday’s game, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the home side at the Riverside.

Forss is a threat

You have to feel for the ex-Brentford man because he was getting himself into the right positions and making the right runs in the first half, with his performance arguably deserving at least one goal.

However, a mixture of the forward failing to be clinical enough and some exceptional goalkeeping from Max O’Leary denied him, something that must be hugely frustrating for him in his quest to retain his starting spot.

He linked up play well, pressed adequately and was enough of a nuisance for Zak Vyner to start again at Bloomfield Road in midweek.

He just needs to find his goalscoring touch if he wants to ensure Carrick doesn’t dip into the transfer market in January to recruit another striker.

They look vulnerable on the counter

This may be an obvious point to make considering the opening goal came from a counter attack – but they looked vulnerable on numerous occasions when the ball was turned over.

Although they were dominant during large stages of the game, that nearly cost them with the Robins also looking a real threat when they broke forward just after the hour-mark, with the visitors’ indecision letting them off in the end.

This is perhaps a consequence of Boro moving away from a back three, with Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan having less support than they would have done under Chris Wilder.

Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones’ positioning for Weimann’s goal is particularly disappointing, with the former failing to get back in time and the latter being dragged out of position.

So manager Carrick has plenty to work on during his time on the training ground with his set of players.

They have style and substance

They had 72% possession which is no real surprise considering the fact they dominated the game, though the fact they only scored one will be a real source of disappointment for them.

Still, it wasn’t for the want of trying, with the Teesside outfit looking a threat down both sides and showing substance for all of their possession, often camping in the opposition half and putting Nigel Pearson’s men under the coach for a considerable amount of the game.

In fairness to the hosts, they didn’t spend a huge amount of time passing it out from the back and they should receive a huge amount of credit for that, one key reason why many feel they should have won all three points.

Although they didn’t claim a victory yesterday, they should take a huge amount of encouragement from that going forward. Their deliveries into the box need to improve at times – but their attacking intent from this weekend has given them a platform to build on.