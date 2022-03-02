3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-0 win vs Tottenham

The magic of the FA Cup was in the air last night as Middlesbrough knocked out Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in front of a packed out Riverside Stadium.

After being the better side for most of the game, 19-year-old Boro substitute Josh Coburn found a winner in extra time to fire them into the quarter-finals.

Middlesbrough now have two Premier League scalps to their name in the FA Cup this season having knocked out Manchester United on penalties in the fourth round.

Here are three things we took away from a magical night for Middlesbrough.

Marcus Tavernier continues to impress

Marcus Tavernier has been a regular for Middlesbrough all season, but some Boro fans have debated whether or not Tavernier deserved a starting place.

That argument just got even harder to make after another impressive performance by the 22-year-old.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Middlesbrough players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Britt Assombalonga? Yes No

The midfielder looked to get on the ball and break the Tottenham lines frequently, creating more chances and big chances than any other player on the pitch.

Tavernier didn’t shy away from his defensive responsibilities either, in what was another display that demonstrated the midfielder’s resurgence in form under Chris Wilder.

Rotation will be needed

Middlesbrough elected to go with a strong line up against Spurs last night – and it paid off. However, they do have a really important match in the Championship on Saturday.

Boro face Luton Town in a match between two teams aiming for the play-offs and having played three days earlier, going to extra time was not what Chris Wilder would have wanted for his players.

This now means Wilder must decide between playing his players for a third time in a week, including one extra time, or rotating his eleven for the Luton clash.

Luton Town do play their FA Cup tie tonight, meaning they do have less time to recover than Boro for Saturday’s match, but it remains to be seen how strong of a line up The Hatters field against Chelsea tonight.

Jonny Howson is a great captain

Middlesbrough fans must love Jonny Howson.

Having praised Marcus Tavernier, it would only be right to give Howson his due credit after what was a true captain’s performance at the heart of the Middlesbrough midfield.

His dominant performance in the centre of the park earned him the man of the match award selected by BBC, and his willingness to get stuck in to tackles really kept the Riverside crowd going throughout the 120 minutes.

It was a true leader’s performance by Howson, which heavily contributed towards Boro’s victory.