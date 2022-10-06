3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-0 win v Birmingham

Middlesbrough might have been all change at the top at the beginning of the week but it didn’t stop the club from sealing a solid 1-0 win over Birmingham in midweek.

With the club desperate for points having slipped down the table, the game against the Blues proved to be somewhat of a crunch clash. Both sides have been near the lower end of the division and whoever claimed the points here then would get a big boost.

It was the managerless Middlesbrough who claimed the victory though, with Chuba Akpom firing in the only goal of the game to send the home side away with all three points.

After that result then, here are three things we clearly learnt about Boro.

1. Zack Steffen can be the player for Middlesbrough that he promises to be

Having joined the club on a deal from Man City, the hype over the arrival of Zack Steffen to the club has been high, with the player believed to have a high ceiling in terms of his potential.

However, with the club struggling, it hasn’t always looked that way. He’d managed only one clean sheet in the league prior to this fixture and the shot-stopper had shipped a handful of goals in his seven fixtures to date.

Last night though, everybody got a glimpse of the Steffen that everybody expected. He was arguably one of the best players on the field, with the goalkeeper pulling off four superb saves and keeping his team well-marshalled and organised at the back. He kept out the Blues despite their 13 shots and helped his side take home the three points.

There is a player there then – and Boro need to see more of that going forward.

2. Chuba Akpom can be their goalscorer

Considering who Middlesbrough signed over the summer, they likely wouldn’t have expected Chuba Akpom to be the man firing in the goals for them this season.

They added Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz to their team over the summer in a bid to strengthen their forward line and yet none of them have really got firing yet. The former of the trio has just one strike in seven, Hoppe has two appearances and no goals and Muniz has similarly managed only two efforts.

Akpom has the best rate of any striker at the club currently – he’s their top scorer with three after another against Birmingham – and has done it in less games too, playing just five times. He has the best goals and assists per 90 record of anyone this season at the Riverside (0.87) and they need to build around him for now.

He’s proven he can produce the goods and deserves the opportunity to keep it going – so Akpom should stay a regular.

3. Middlesbrough can grind out results still

Even though Boro have floundered and faltered so far this season, they proved last night that they can get the points and the wins the hard way if they need to still. They might have had a better xG rate than Birmingham but in terms of their shots and chances, the teams were pretty equally matched.

Throw in the fact that the Blues also dominated possession and you would think that Birmingham perhaps could have snatched something from the fixture. Boro were patient though and took their chances better, ending the night with a clean sheet and three points. The club then can get the job done even in the difficult fixtures – a key trait for a side wanting to be near the top of the table. If they can keep it up, they’ll head in the right direction.