3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-0 defeat vs Hull

Middlesbrough failed to move back into the play-off places as they were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at home to Hull City yesterday.

A Keane Lewis-Potter strike was enough to seal the points for the visitors on what was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Chris Wilder’s men, who lacked quality in the final third.

With a game in hand on a few sides above them, it’s not a time for all at Boro to panic, but Wilder will be aware that they can’t afford many more slip-ups if they are to finish in the top six.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from the defeat to the Tigers…

Joe Lumley’s position will be under threat

There’s no getting away from the fact that the keeper should’ve stopped the only goal of the game, with Wilder criticising the number one in the press.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first mistake Lumley has made recently and the boss may be considering bringing the experienced Luke Daniels into the XI for the rest of the season.

You would imagine a new keeper is going to be a priority when the summer window opens.

Isaiah Jones is a massive miss

The excellent winger missed the defeat to Fulham, which was a blow but the team did play well.

However, it was a different story against Hull. Jones’ pace and direct style makes him really hard to defend and it gives Wilder’s side a real outlet when they play.

Quite simply, he has qualities that nobody else in the squad has and he needs to be playing if Boro are to go up.

Scoring goals is becoming an issue

As mentioned, Boro created chances against Fulham but couldn’t find the net and even with two different forwards in from the off yesterday, they couldn’t score.

That means the Teesside outfit have failed to score in three of their last five games, which is a worrying trend.

Jones’ return will help on that front but they need more from the strikers because no individual has established themselves as the main man.