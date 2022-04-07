3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-0 defeat vs Fulham

Middlesbrough’s excellent winning run at home came to an end last night as they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the only goal of the game in the second half, although that didn’t tell the whole story as Boro were very good for large parts, particularly in the second half, but their finishing let them down.

The result means Chris Wilder’s means the Teesside outfit are 7th in the table, just two points away from the play-off places with seven games to play.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about Boro from the loss against the league leaders…

They can compete with the best

Firstly, you have to take the positive.

Fulham are the standout team in the Championship and they will go on to win the league with ease. So, the fact Boro pushed them all the way is encouraging, with Marco Silva admitting it was the toughest game they’ve had this season.

Going forward, it shows there is nothing to fear for Middlesbrough as they look to win promotion.

Isaiah Jones was missed

There was bad news for Boro before kick-off when it was confirmed that Jones was missed through illness.

The wing-back has been outstanding for Wilder since he came in, with his pace and direct threat down the flank key to how Boro attack.

So, it was always going to be hard to cope without Jones, and that proved to be the case as nobody else in the squad can offer the threat that he provides.

Wilder’s bold selection didn’t work

Whilst missing Jones was unfortunate, it was a surprise to see Aaron Connolly and particularly Folarin Balogun start on the bench, with Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar given the nod to start up top.

You have to say it was a decision that backfired, as Boro failed to get on the scoresheet and you would expect the two loanees to be back in the XI this weekend.