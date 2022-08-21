3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 1-0 defeat v Reading

Middlesbrough have had a somewhat frustrating start to the season so far having drawn three of their opening five games as well as picking up two losses.

Yesterday Chris Wilder’s men travelled to Reading in search of their first win of the season although it was not to be as the hosts won the game 1-0 after a Tyrese Fornah goal in the 28th minute.

Boro had the most possession and shots in the game which no doubt makes this an even more frustrating loss for Wilder.

Next up, they have a visit from Swansea where they will hope to put things right but here we take a look at three things we learnt about Middlesbrough following yesterday’s defeat.

They need to start with intensity

Following the defeat, manager Chris Wilder has not been candid in his analysis of his side’s performance saying his team lacked spark which is not an unfair thing to say.

Whilst having some early shots, Boro were unable to offer anything threatening in the opening minutes of the game and didn’t look like they were going to score.

Furthermore, the Royals scored their goal 28 minutes into the game showing that Chris Wilder’s side had found it difficult to get started and got taken advantage of fairly early on with a shot from the outside of the box being buried in the bottom corner.

In this league, and especially at this point in the season, teams cannot afford to get into the game and rather they are required to show intent from the off.

They need to be effective with possession

As previously mentioned, Middlesbrough were not dominated in this game by Reading, if anything they were the ones with more domination in the game.

Middlesbrough had 73% possession in the game and whilst they produced 16 shots from this possession, only three of those were on target.

Therefore, this is a clear sign that having a lot of the ball doesn’t mean anything if you fail to do anything with it.

It’s clear that Boro can get themselves the ball and keep it well but the focus now needs to be on converting that possession into match winning moves that will allow them to score.

Wilder’s side have scored six goals so far this season so we know they are capable of finding the back of the net but only if they make the most of when they are on the ball.

Wilder isn’t afraid to mix it up

Chris Wilder was clearly very frustrated with his side’s performance yesterday and that showed in the game as he withdrew both Dael Fry and Riley McGree at half time.

Therefore, this shows us that the manager isn’t afraid to mix up the team or the tactics if he doesn’t feel as though it’s working for his side and he is prepared to do that sooner rather than later.

For his players that should serve as a wake up call that positions in the side are not guaranteed and need to be backed up by performances on the pitch.

Wilder has already said he is prepared to make changes to his side and we could well see a number of changes in Saturday’s squad as the manager tries to guide his team to their first win of the season.