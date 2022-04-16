3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 0-0 draw v Bournemouth

Middlesbrough picked up a point on their travels on Good Friday, as they played out a 0-0 draw with AFC Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides have designs on winning promotion this season, with the Cherries looking to go via the top two and Boro having eyes on the play-offs.

That, then, meant it was always likely we’d get a keenly-fought, close affair and that is what we got, with nothing to separate them in the end.

Here, then, are three things we learned about Boro against Bournemouth…

Resilience stems the tide

Middlesbrough put in a gritty performance.

It was not a classic game, in all truth, but Chris Wilder will not care as it stopped their losing streak at a crucial time of the year.

The performance had lots of fight and commitment and that should serve Boro well in the final matches of the season as they chase the top six.

Sol Bamba continues to win plaudits

What more is there to say about Sol Bamba?

A man of the match winning performance was put in by the big centre-half against Bournemouth, with him crucial in preserving Boro’s clean sheet.

He’s a player that is a credit to his profession and with him in and around the side, Boro have every chance in the play-offs providing they qualify.

A good point in the end

Slightly out of form against a side that was looking to capitalise on Nottingham Forest losing earlier in the day, Boro will be pleased with this point in all fairness.

Several of their rivals lost their matches in the play-off race on Friday, and a point away at Bournemouth any time this year should be seen as a decent enough result.

Now, Middlesbrough will want to build and get back to winning ways.