3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough enjoyed a good day on Saturday, as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Two goals in the space of eight first half minutes from Duncan Watmore put Middlesbrough well in control of the game.

Indeed, despite an own goal from ‘Boro goalkeeper Luke Daniels in second half stoppage time, Chris Wilder’s side were able to claim all three points against the Terriers.

That success will have left Wilder with plenty to reflect on, so here, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Middlesbrough from that win at Huddersfield.

Watmore back in goalscoring form

With Middlesbrough having lacked a regular source of goals this season, Watmore’s double on Saturday will have been a welcome sight indeed for ‘Boro.

Prior to this game, the 27-year-old had only scored once this season, and that had been all the way back in September.

But having trebled that tally in the space of eight minutes on against Huddersfield, Watmore should now be brimming with confidence that he can go on to be a key figure in front of goal for ‘Boro this season, not least after the audaciously brilliant first time lob over Terriers ‘keeper Lee Nicholls for his second.

Wilder’s methods starting to take hold

Given the reputation that Wilder arrived at The Riverside Stadium with, there may have been some concerns about his start to life as ‘Boro manager.

After a draw with Millwall in his first game in charge, Preston’s late comeback to win at ‘Boro in midweek may have put some early pressure on the new Middlesbrough boss.

This performance however, one which looked much more like we have come to expect from Wilder, will have gone some way to ease that, and suggests that the 54-year-old’s style could yet pay dividends for ‘Boro.

They can still push for the play-offs

After an inconsistent start to the season under both Neil Warnock and Wilder, Middlesbrough had found themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table, some way adrift of the top six.

However, this win means they are now just six points off the play-offs, and with plenty of time remaining in the season, there is plenty of time for them to overhaul that deficit.

Indeed, having beaten a team who have been challenging for the top six already this season, it does seem as though ‘Boro may have the quality to make that sort of charge over the course of the next few months as well.