3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after 2-0 win v Forest

Neil Warnock put the final nail in the coffin of Chris Hughton at the City Ground last night as his Middlesbrough side ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest.

Goals either side of half-time from new recruits Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez provided a much-needed boost for Boro who had not picked up a victory since an August 14 success over Bristol City at the Riverside.

Boro will probably not have an easier three points all season after having their second goal gift-wrapped to them by Ethan Horvath but if the likes of Hernandez are going to be offered chances they are more-than likely going to take them.

Ahead of Boro’s return to Teesside to face Blackpool on Saturday, let’s look at three things we clearly learnt about Boro in their win last night.

Sporar is the striker that Boro needed

Boro were clearly lacking at the top end of the pitch before the final few days of the summer transfer window, and even though Uche Ikpeazu was leading the line well they still needed something different.

Ikpeazu was a good battering ram of a striker but Andraz Sporar has come in on loan from Sporting Lisbon and has already proven that he provides something different.

A clinical finisher for whoever he’s played for, Sporar was given his first start last night and he duly delivered, firing in a rocket of an effort on 24 minutes to give his new side the lead.

There could be a system that Ikpeazu and Sporar can work together in but for now the international experience of the Slovenian should probably be the first-choice.

Left-back cover may have been found in Peltier

Middlesbrough were searching for some competition for Marc Bola throughout the summer but ended the transfer window without securing a left-back.

Obviously there are still free agents that can be snapped up but Warnock may have inadvertently found his back-up for Bola by playing the experienced Lee Peltier there last night.

Primarily a right-back, Peltier kept the dangerous Brennan Johnson relatively quiet and proved at the age of 34 he can still do it in the Championship.

Whilst he’s probably not the one you want in an attacking team, Peltier provides enough defensive solidity to give others in-front of him the freedom to roam and attack and if Bola isn’t back soon from injury, then ‘Pelts’ can be a decent stop-gap.

There’s still more to come from this team

The victory over Forest was obviously a good result, however they are pretty poor right now and more will be needed in the coming weeks to push Boro up the Championship table.

They still have some key players to add back to the squad though, including the aforementioned Marc Bola and also Paddy McNair, who also missed out through injury and could slot in at either centre-back or in central midfield next to James Lea Siliki.

And once the likes of Sporar and Hernandez are fully settled in at the Riverside then there’s a chance that alongside Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier that front four could be pretty lethal at Championship level – Blackpool may find that out the hard way this Saturday.