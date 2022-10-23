3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after 0-0 draw v Huddersfield

Despite just missing out on the Championship play-offs last season, the start of the new campaign has not gone to plan for Middlesbrough, leading to the sacking of Chris Wilder.

As it stands, Leo Percovich is interim boss at the Riverside although Michael Carrick is expected to be announced as the club’s new permanent manager soon.

As Middlesbrough welcomed Huddersfield Town on Saturday, they will have been looking at it as a game with a possibility for a result although came away with a point after a 0-0 draw.

That being said, the Reds have now moved out of the relegation zone so with that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Boro yesterday.

They need to gain confidence on the ball

When you look at the statistics of the game, Middlesbrough didn’t have heaps more possession than the Terriers did with 59% against 41%.

However, with that possession, Boro had 11 shots which was only one more than Huddersfield achieved.

Therefore, this suggests that the Reds are spending too much time passing the ball around rather than getting forward and into the attacking positions that could get them close to a goal.

With that in mind, if the squad could find some confidence on the ball then it could allow them to act quicker and get in the forward positions therefore making the most of their increased possession.

They need to sharpen up in front of goal

Although Boro had 11 shots, only two of those shots were on target meaning it was the opposition who had more on target yesterday.

Therefore, this shows us that Middlesbrough need to improve their form in front of goal as this is going to be the difference and what wins them games.

You can imagine that in a low confidence side, players may feel like they don’t want to shoot.

However, players need to make sure they are working on their attacking in training to make sure that the majority of their shots are becoming chances.

They are starting to find stability

Although Middlesbrough would have no doubt liked three points from yesterday’s game, to have another point on the board isn’t bad either.

After a win last weekend, it means Boro remain unbeaten and will no doubt be hoping this serves as some momentum to go on a run.

Furthermore, having moved out of the relegation zone shows progression in the right direction which is exactly what they are looking for.