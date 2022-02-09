3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town in their 2-1 victory against Barnsley last night

Luton Town managed to secure all three points against bottom-placed Barnsley last night, however, the Hatters had their difficulties.

In what was Luton’s first victory in 10 attempts against the Tykes at Kenilworth Road – a record that nearly lasted 30 years – it was the hosts who took the lead when Allan Campbell converted after a huge scramble in the Barnsley box.

Carlton Morris restored parity a minute before the break when he capitalised on a defensive error from the Hatters.

Elijah Adebayo sealed the three points from the penalty spot in the 59th minute after Fred Onyedinma was taken down by Brad Collins in the area.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters last night…

Luton continue to grind out three points

It was a far from good performance from the Hatters last night, with the Tykes playing some really attractive football.

However, Nathan Jones’ side showed great grit and determination to secure a victory when not fully at it, which is an excellent trait to possess when challenging for something.

Luton have collected 20 points from their last nine games now, and since their 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in mid-January, they have not been at their very best.

Fred Onyedinma gives Jones something else to think about

Competition for places within Luton’s starting XI is seemingly at an all-time high.

Fred Onyedinma, who has been an important starter in recent weeks, was brought on from the bench in the 56th minute, and within 90 seconds he had won a penalty for the hosts.

Onyedinma continued to threaten on the left flank in what remained of the game and once again combined brilliantly with Amari’i Bell.

The 24-year-old has been deployed as a wing-back and as a striker in recent weeks, but against the Tykes, he proved why he is so influential as a winger.

Jones’ in-game management works wonders again

Jones has often made tactical changes in games this season that have tipped tight games his team’s way, and that is exactly what happened last night.

During the second half, Luton switched from a five-at-the-back formation to a solid four, allowing Cornick and Onyedinma to operate as wingers.

Luton were seeing limited joy in central areas, with the pace of the aforementioned duo causing lots of problems for Barnsley’s wider centre-backs and wing-backs.

Jones’ in-game management has been excellent this season and played a big part in the Hatters securing all three points.