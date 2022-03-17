3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 4-0 victory v Preston

Luton Town responded in excellent fashion to Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at home to QPR, with the Hatters running out as 4-0 winners over Preston North End.

The Lilywhites, who have seen their chances of making the top-six take a huge hit, had lost just once in 11 league games coming into last night’s clash.

A brace from Luke Berry, a goal for Fred Onyedinma and an own goal ensured that the Hatters reclaimed a spot in the much-desired top-six.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Nathan Jones’ side last night…

Any back three will do

Injuries have played a big part in Luton’s season thus far, with the unavailability of defenders becoming a common theme.

Sonny Bradley has missed a large chunk of this season, whilst Tom Lockyer and Kal Naismith were missing from the squad altogether last night.

This forced Jones into deploying two full-backs into the back three, with Dan Potts and Peter Kioso stepping back into the starting XI.

Reece Burke stood as the only out-and-out central defender for the Hatters last night, before he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, forcing James Bree into the back three.

In what was a completely makeshift defence, the Hatters defended resolutely to ensure a clean sheet was kept.

Luke Berry continues to prove his influence

Luke Berry is another whose progression has been disrupted by injury this season, however, he will be eager to play a big part in the run-in.

The 29-year-old added another two to his tally last night, and whilst he has been restricted to just 664 minutes of Championship football this season, he has scored six times and assisted a further two, which means he is averaging a goal contribution every 83 minutes.

Berry enjoyed an excellent run-out yesterday, showing his elegance on the ball and desire to win the ball back for his side, as well as his sharpness in the final third.

Kenilworth Road under the lights can be a special place

Luton possess quite an incredible record this season in midweek games at their Bedfordshire home, winning all five of them, whilst scoring 16 and conceding just three.

However, last night was the Hatters’ last evening kick-off at home, should fixtures not move.

Kenilworth Road on the whole has proven to be a difficult place to come to this season, bar a 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City in August.

This notion of their Bedfordshire home being a fortress under the lights is something that has existed over recent seasons too.