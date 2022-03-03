3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 3-2 defeat v Chelsea

Luton Town put in an impressive performance to narrowly lose 3-2 to Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Reece Burke and Harry Cornick gave the Hatters the lead in the first half, either side of Saul Niguez’s equaliser, before the Blues turned to screw with some excellent ball manipulation in the second half with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scoring from close range.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek thrived playing in the centre of Chelsea’s back three and provided an assist for Werner’s equaliser in an exciting cup tie at Kenilworth Road.

Nathan Jones’ men should take confidence from their performance as they look to cement their spot in the second tier’s top six in the coming months.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Luton after their 3-2 defeat against Chelsea…

Cornick a threat against anyone

Harry Cornick equalled his most prolific goalscoring season by notching his ninth of the campaign against the Blues, timing his run to perfection to latch onto the end of Carlos Mendes Gomes’ lofted through ball to calmly slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 26-year-old endured a frustrating 2020/21 season, only finding the net once, but has been a different player this term and looks to be improving still under Jones.

His energy in the final third has been so effective this season and he could be a key player in the crunch encounters to come this term.

Mendes Gomes ready for more first team action

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ summer move from Morecambe to Luton was always going to be a bit of a project, and that it has proved.

However, the 23-year-old showed a lot of endeavour and application against the Blues, contributed in and out of possession and chipped in with an assist, in a very different role to the one he was so successful in with the Shrimps last term.

It will be interesting to see if he can earn more regular first team action following this performance.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Luton Town players retired or not?

1 of 22 Adam Murray? Retired Not retired

A match for anyone

The champions of Europe had to work their socks off and utilise quality from the bench to get over the line against the Hatters.

A huge compliment to the strength of Luton, when there is a chance that one of the Chelsea players who played on the night is earning more than the whole club’s wage bill on their own.

Burke and Cornick came close to legendary status as the Hatters showed what they are made of under the lights.