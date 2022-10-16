3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 3-1 win v QPR

Luton Town made full use of their home advantage as they secured a deserved 3-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers yesterday, sending a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

The hosts were rewarded for their dominant start to the match with Carlton Morris’ wonderful 18th-minute cross from the left-hand side being headed home by Elijah Adebayo, who looks to have put a dark period behind him.

He could have doubled his tally ten minutes before the interval with his header crashing off the woodwork – and the Hatters failed to capitalise further on their momentum.

Michael Beale’s side, meanwhile, did get forward a few times but were unable to test Ethan Horvath too much, with Ilias Chair’s free-kick just before half-time failing to test the American as the sides went in at 1-0.

Jordan Clark came close five minutes after the ball but Osmar Kakay did just about enough to ensure Nathan Jones’ side, with the hosts failing to build on their lead and that almost proved to be costly just after the hour mark with Tyler Roberts’ long-range shot whistling past Horvath’s post.

And the visitors actually hit the crossbar with less than 20 minutes to go through Jake Clarke-Salter, who was unlucky to see his effort not hit the back of the net.

They ended up being punished for that with Jimmy Dunne’s own goal making it 2-0 five minutes later. Ethan Horvath’s own goal initially gave the R’s hope in the first minute of stoppage time before Luke Freeman grabbed a third for Luton two minutes later.

Focusing on the latter, we take a look at three things we learned about them following this clash.

Their fast starts could be key

The Hatters made a terrific start to the game, putting pressure on the visitors from the first whistle and getting forward with real urgency, with Allan Campbell, Adebayo, Morris and Jordan Clark all lively early on.

Considering they were facing a side that are at the top end of the division, with the visitors winning their last three league games and unbeaten in their last five, it would have been understandable if they were slightly more conservative early on.

But they started fearlessly and managed to keep the ball in QPR’s half for a considerable amount of time during the early stages, with their high press paying dividends for them.

If they can continue in the same vein and get themselves in the lead early on in games, it could enable them to maximise their points return and that will be crucial in their quest to be in the promotion mix once more.

They need to make the most of set plays

Jones’ side had several set plays in the first half and many of them were in a decent position too, giving them the opportunity either take the lead or double their advantage.

However, some of Brad Potts’ deliveries were poor and that’s a real disappointment considering some of the Hatters’ crosses in open play were actually half-decent.

On another day, they may have been punished for these wasted opportunities so it’s something for the set-piece takers to work on during their time on the training ground.

Their summer business has paid dividends

It was a risk to take off Adebayo and Morris at 1-0 with Clark also being withdrawn, but Jerome ended up making a difference when he came on for his part in the second goal and Cornick was also a great option to have off the bench.

These fresh legs allowed Luton to continue being a threat in the final third, maintaining pressure on a QPR defence that was shaky because of the Hatters’ energy.

Cornick’s excellent run in the 88th minute just goes to show how valuable those substitutes were, helping to see the game out and ensuring they survived any potential late siege from the visitors.

This just goes to show how important their attacking depth is, especially with Freeman grabbing the hosts’ third.