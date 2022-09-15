3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-2 draw with Coventry City

Luton Town were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Coventry City last night.

In what turned out to be an entertaining affair at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters twice took the lead in front of their supporters.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring for Luton before Viktor Gyokeres levelled proceedings for the visitors.

Luton regained the lead in the 15th minute of this fixture as Morris netted his second goal of the evening.

Following the break, Gustavo Hamer equalised for Coventry.

The Hatters had a shout for a penalty waved away by referee Andy Davies as neither side were able to score a winning goal in the closing stages of this fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Luton after their 2-2 draw with Coventry…

Morris has now earned the right to be a regular starter for the Hatters

Signed by Luton for a club-record fee in the summer transfer window, Morris has made an incredibly promising start to his spell with the Championship outfit.

A stand-out performer during last night’s showdown with Coventry, the forward netted a brace and recorded a club-high WhoScored match rating of 8.78 in this fixture.

Currently ahead of Elijah Adebayo in the pecking order, Morris has already earned the right to be a regular starter for the Hatters as he has now found the back of the net on five occasions in nine league appearances.

Luton clearly need to work on the defensive side of their game

Luton’s defending during last night’s game left a lot to be desired as they failed to keep a clean-sheet.

Despite receiving a warning sign when Gyokeres squandered a great opportunity to open the scoring, the Hatters were once again undone by a long ball for Coventry’s first goal.

Luton’s inability to clear the ball in a dangerous area played a role in the second equaliser of the evening as Hamer punished them by firing a stunning effort past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

In order to climb the Championship standings in the coming months, the Hatters will need to work on the defensive side of their game in training.

The Hatters will have to deliver a better all-round performance against Blackburn this weekend

If Luton fail to learn from the mistakes that they made against the Sky Blues, there is every chance that they will suffer a defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have managed to accumulate 15 points from their opening nine league games and will be brimming with confidence heading into this game following their recent victory over Watford.

With the international break set to start following this fixture, Luton will not want to be dwelling on another underwhelming performance.

25 questions about Luton Town's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Luton beat in the semi-finals of the League Cup in 1988? Oxford United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Charlton Athletic