3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-2 draw v Millwall

With the Championship play-off race continuing to entertain all, Luton Town played out an exciting 2-2 draw with Millwall yesterday afternoon.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Tom Bradshaw found the bottom corner from just outside the area before Elijah Adebayo restored parity eight minutes later.

10 minutes left to play, the Lions took the lead again when Benik Afobe tapped in from Oliver Burke’s cross, however, in the 87th minute, Jake Cooper headed into his own net from Robert Snodgrass’ excellent free-kick.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Hatters yesterday afternoon…

Luton have the resilience required

It has become a theme that the teams who have possessed the third-place spot in the Championship this season have dropped away, with Blackburn Rovers, QPR and West Brom doing exactly that.

And with the Hatters going behind twice, yesterday could have followed the trend, however, they had the resilience and final-third quality to get themselves back into the game.

There is a lot of football left to play in what remains of this season, but this point against an in-form Millwall could prove to be vital.

The international break was vital

It appears that the international break came at a good time for the Bedfordshire club, with injuries to key personnel really starting to kick in.

Luton had to field a back three of James Bree, Peter Kioso and Dan Potts prior to the break at Hull City, with the aforementioned trio all full-backs.

The time away has given the likes of Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith the appropriate time to recover, with all three of those being named in the 18-man squad yesterday.

There was a slight concern that Jordan Clark and Luke Berry were not involved in any capacity yesterday, however, they could be deemed as integral parts of the plan on Tuesday night against Peterborough United.

Elijah Adebayo could be key

Known for their defensive resilience, the Lions found it hard to keep Elijah Adebayo quiet yesterday afternoon.

Not only did the 24-year-old help to restore parity in the first half, but, he was a threat all afternoon with his excellent technical ability and physical presence.

The young striker is enjoying his first full season at Kenilworth Road, stepping up to the rigours of regular second-tier action excellently.

His overall influence could play a massive role in what remains of this season.