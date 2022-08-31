3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-1 victory v Cardiff

Luton Town made it seven points from nine after defeating Cardiff City 2-1 in South Wales yesterday evening.

Luke Freeman and Gabe Osho both opened their Luton accounts to push the Hatters into a commanding 2-0 lead, with Romaine Sawyers halving the deficit with five minutes of normal time to play.

However, the Hatters held on and secured all three points to push themselves into the top half of the second-tier standings.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters during last night’s victory…

Fred Onyedinma is quite evidently a game-changer

Last season, Nathan Jones’ buzzword was athleticism, this time around it is most definitely game-changers.

Given that up to five substitutions are allowed to be made, Jones has made a big point of possessing a squad full of talent where everyone can play a part.

Coming on at half time last night, to make his first appearance of the new Championship campaign, Fred Onyedinma proved his value after just a minute and a half.

The pacey winger got beyond Niels Nkounkou before teeing up Freeman to open the scoring.

He enjoyed an excellent second half and will be pressing for regular inclusion in the starting XI as the season progresses.

James Bree back to his very best

James Bree has been vitally important for the Hatters over the last couple of seasons, showing his best-ever form in Luton colours at the back end of last season.

Seeing a dip of form in games against Preston North End and Bristol City, Bree was outstanding against the Bluebirds yesterday.

Dealing with the threat posed by Nkounkou well, Bree’s delivery and final-third contributions were inch-perfect.

Elijah Adebayo’s struggles continue

Elijah Adebayo’s performances have not been bad of late, but he is still not reaching the levels he displayed last season.

Causing problems with his physicality, he has developed somewhat of a relationship with Carlton Morris thus far.

However, he has been looking rather tentative in front of goal and that theme continued into last night’s clash with Cardiff.

Still possessing bags of ability, Adebayo needs to rediscover his confidence in the final third.