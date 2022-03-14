3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-1 defeat to QPR

Luton Town missed an opportunity to jump as high as fourth in the second-tier standings, with QPR running out as 2-1 winners at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

As a result, the Hatters have dropped a place to seventh, whilst the R’s have taken fourth spot.

Nathan Jones’ side opened the scoring through Cameron Jerome in the 37th minute, before Andre Gray restored parity 10 minutes into the second half.

Rob Dickie nodded in seven minutes from time, meeting a Chris Willock corner, earning all three points for the visitors.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters after yesterday’s defeat…

Cameron Jerome is growing in importance

Not only did he open the scoring for the Hatters, but he was a constant threat for his side, with his aerial prowess and intelligent running causing havoc at points for the R’s defence.

His recent performances makes it difficult to determine what Luton’s best front-line combination is, with Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo perhaps being the favoured two thus far.

Jerome has built up an excellent understanding with Adebayo this season, with the pair causing all sorts of havoc when deployed as a two.

Luton still have the necessary attributes to continue play-off push

It was actually one of Luton’s better performances since the turn of the year, despite eventually losing out, with the Hatters moving the ball well and reacting quicker to loose balls, making the defeat that little bit harder to take.

The Hatters have typically responded well to disappointing results this season, and with the season reaching its concluding stages, this notion becomes increasingly important.

Jones will take a lot of positives from yesterday’s performances, but ultimately, he will be looking to eliminate the mistakes that led to the QPR goals.

Dealing well with another injury setback

Luton have been dealt some harsh injury blows throughout this season, with a continuation of that theme being present yesterday afternoon.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was forced off after just 15 minutes against the R’s, and whilst that is another source of frustration, Henri Lansbury replaced the 27-year-old and played brilliantly.

The vastly experienced midfielder was intelligent in possession, whilst he was also defensively solid, chipping in with important tackles to prevent the R’s from breaking.

The Hatters have a squad that is capable of dealing with several absentees, something that could prove pivotal when the fixture list congests once more after the international break.