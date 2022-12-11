3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough

The first game of the Rob Edwards era at Luton Town ended as a defeat as Middlesbrough ran out as 2-1 winners at the Riverside.

Jordan Clark opened the scoring for the visitors in the 33rd minute before Chuba Akpom restored parity five minutes later.

Substitute Matt Crooks netted an injury-time winner for the hosts, volleying in from close ranger, with the Hatters playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters during yesterday’s defeat in Teesside…

First-half intensity was a real positive

Luton were excellent out of possession under Nathan Jones and the early signs is that the off-the-ball work will be vital to how the Hatters operate under Edwards.

Pressing with real intensity during the opening stages, against a side that play an attractive brand of football, the visitors caused some problems.

Of course, this was not maintained throughout the 90 minutes but it was an indication of what is possibly to come as the Hatters continue to adapt to the new management.

Bell’s suspension adds further defensive issues

Luton already have Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Sonny Bradley out injured, with Amari’i Bell now unavailable for next Sunday’s clash with Millwall because of the red card he picked up against Boro.

The Bedfordshire club’s backline has been decimated by injuries, however, they did lose two defenders in the summer without replacing any of them.

Adding a centre-back is a priority in January, even though they are waiting to welcome three players back into the squad as they continue their recoveries.

Jordan Clark oozes class

Former Luton boss Jones labelled Jordan Clark as the best free signing ever, that is despite Lionel Messi arriving at PSG on a free transfer in 2021.

However, even Messi would have been proud of the goal he scored yesterday afternoon, with the Luton midfielder nutmegging Jonny Howson and gliding past Hayden Hackney, before striking into the bottom left corner from outside the area.

Clark has shown a great level of versatility since arriving at Kenilworth Road on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley.