3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 2-0 defeat v Huddersfield

Luton Town saw their chances of finishing inside the Championship play-offs take a blow last night, with the Hatters losing out 2-0 to Huddersfield Town.

Nathan Jones’ side found themselves a goal down when some sloppy defending afforded Jon Russell too much time and space, with the central midfielder audaciously finding the back of the net with an exquisite lob.

With the Hatters pushing for a late equaliser, it was the hosts who grabbed the all-important second goal with a minute to play, when Naby Sarr nodded in unmarked on the back post.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Luton last night during their 2-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium…

Switching off can prove to be pivotal

Robert Snodgrass failed to track the run of Russell, who opened the scoring with an excellent effort.

Whilst the goal was full of quality, it was easily avoidable, something that will disappoint Jones.

Switching off even momentarily at this stage of the season can have a damaging impact, and that was certainly felt for both goals.

That proved to be the big difference between the sides last night, with Huddersfield remaining resilient and aware for the full 90.

The Hatters are going to have to continue rotating

Injuries have plagued the Hatters all season, and whilst it has been frustrating for Jones and Co. they have managed these situations very well.

The likes of Gabe Osho, Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Jed Steer and Jordan Clark all missed out last night, with Henri Lansbury and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu both coming off injured too.

Given the squad depth they do possess, they have proven throughout this campaign that they are able to adapt to these unfavoured situations.

Difficulties in the frontline

Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick have caused all sorts of chaos for opposing defences this season, however, the pair were marshalled expertly by the Huddersfield defence.

Cornick was unable to stretch his legs and get beyond the resilient Terriers defence, whilst Adebayo was not afforded a sniff as a result of the impressive displays from Levi Colwill and Tom Lees.

Adebayo, who has beamed with confidence this season, missed from the penalty spot with Luton one goal down, something that appeared, and proved to be a turning point in the match.