3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-1 draw v Huddersfield

Luton Town played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town last night, with the two teams meeting again in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Monday evening.

Danel Sinani opened the scoring for the visitors following a swift break before Sonny Bradley equalised on the half an hour mark, blasting in from Kal Naismith’s free-kick.

The tie is perfectly poised going into the second leg at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday.

Whilst we wait for that, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters during their 1-1 draw with the Terriers last night…

Another day, another injury

Luton’s success this season has not been without its hindrances, with injuries being a common theme at Kenilworth Road during this campaign.

Whilst injury concerns have appeared to have eased slightly, the Hatters were still without the likes of Gabe Osho, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry last night, that is before mentioning their two injured first-choice goalkeepers.

Henri Lansbury was the latest Town player to be forced off with an injury, with the extent of the injury yet to be known.

Captain fantastic

Sonny Bradley has been one of those players who has spent a lot of time on the sidelines this season because of injury, with the Luton captain coming back in recent weeks and adding strength and expertise to the central defensive position.

The experienced defender excelled against the Terriers last night, winning the majority of both his ground and aerial duels.

He also netted Luton’s equaliser as he continues an excellent goalscoring record when the Sky cameras are present.

Luton can thrive when enjoying lots of spells of possession

Luton caused the Huddersfield defence a fair few problems in the first half, with the Hatters seeing more possession than they typically see.

The Hatters have caused more problems this season when pressing opponents into mistakes, and then breaking with pace and a directness to them.

However, the first half proved that they could be patient and still manage to carve out a few chances.