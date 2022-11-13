3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United

Luton Town drew for the ninth time during this Championship season against Rotherham United

yesterday afternoon.

Jamie Lindsay opened the scoring for the visitors inside a minute, with Luke Berry restoring parity right at the death.

It is a result that leaves the Hatters a point outside of the play-off positions going into the international break, as their search for Nathan Jones’ successor continues.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with the Millers…

Luke Berry does what he does best

Luke Berry has long been a scorer of important goals for the Hatters, with yesterday’s 90th-minute leveller certainly fitting that category.

Yesterday’s strike from the Luton midfielder came with a slice of fortune as he managed to steer Jordan Clark’s volley goalwards.

Berry always carries goal threat when in the Luton XI and has very impressive goals-per-90 ratio, something that has been improved by yesterday’s strike.

Attractive position going into the break

Luton, like the rest of the Championship, embark on a month-long break as the Qatar World Cup beckons.

With Luton actively seeking a new manager to succeed Jones, they sit one point from the play-offs, in what is an attractive opportunity for the 49-year-old’s successor.

Luton are wanting to bring in a new manager rather quickly but they will not be rushed into making any significant decisions.

Difficulties in beating teams at home continue

Luton have their away record to thank thus far this season, with the Hatters struggling to secure maximum points at home.

The Hatters have struggled to break teams down who have set up to frustrate them at Kenilworth Road, and whilst they managed to secure a point from a losing position, this is an issue that Luton’s next manager will need to solve.

Luton are yet to beat a team below them at home this season, with that run stretching to seven games after yesterday’s draw.