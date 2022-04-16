3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-0 win v Forest

Luton Town hosted Nottingham Forest yesterday in a play-off clash at the top of the Championship.

Town went 1-0 up in the 37th minute through a Kal Naismith penalty after Jack Colback hand-balled it in the box.

Despite Luton going down to ten men in the 77th minute after a Sonny Bradley second yellow card, Nathan Jones’ side held on to come out with all three points.

The win means Luton are fourth in the league and a point ahead of Nottingham Forest as it stands.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Luton Town following their victory.

They are effective when they have the ball

Looking at the statistics from yesterday, Luton only had 37% possession whilst Nottingham Forest had 63%.

This is quite a significant difference in possession and it shows us that Luton know how to be effective when they have the ball.

Luton had eight shots in total in the game meaning they were not sitting back and rather were able to get forward and get themselves into attacking positions up the pitch.

However, they were never left open at the back shown by the fact they didn’t concede any goals despite Forest having 11 shots.

Therefore, it shows that Luton know their own system and the jobs they have to do as players to make sure that they make it count when they have the ball and that’s certainly what they did yesterday as they came away with all three points.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Luton Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Christian Walton? Brighton Ipswich Norwich Southampton

They are adaptable

Luton have had some injury issues of late and as a consequence in their last three games, they haven’t had the same line up once.

However, through shifting around with line-ups and tactics they have come out of these three games with four points and after losing to Huddersfield last week, this week’s points were very important.

Furthermore, with Bradley sent off in yesterday’s game Nathan Jones will have to prepare to adapt his team again as he will not be able to feature in Monday’s game.

Although it is tough for them at the minute, the fact they are able to retain their place in the top four shows that their players know their roles and are able to adapt in a way that can help the team.

They need to take their attacking chances

The only thing Luton need to be looking at is their goal scoring.

Although they deserve credit for the way they stopped Forest scoring yesterday, going forward they will have to be scoring more themselves.

This month, Luton have scored four goals, one being a penalty and one being an own goal.

In yesterday’s game the Hatters had eight shots, four of which were on target but were only able to score through a penalty. Had they not been gifted that penalty, you don’t now whether they would have scored.

They have scored a fair number of goals this season so it’s clear they are going through a bit of a draught but with four games left to go they will have to find where the net is again in order to secure their play-off spot.