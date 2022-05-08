3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-0 victory v Reading

Luton Town confirmed a Championship play-off spot yesterday afternoon, securing a 1-0 victory over Reading at Kenilworth Road.

Harry Cornick’s strike on the stroke of half time proved to be the difference in Bedfordshire, with the Hatters finishing the 46-game season with 75 points.

The Hatters will now face Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals of the play-offs, with Luton welcoming the Terriers to Kenilworth Road first on Friday.

Whilst we wait for that exciting clash, we take a look at three things we learnt about Luton after yesterday’s 1-0 win…

The response is once again perfect

Luton have an excellent habit of responding brilliantly after disappointing defeats or performances, with yesterday proving to follow trend.

Losing 7-0 to Fulham on Monday evening, and still being without a number of first-teamers, the Hatters started on the front foot and could have been a couple of goals up inside the first 10 minutes.

The Hatters maintained this dominance throughout the majority of the game, comfortably keeping all three points in Bedfordshire.

Luton have only lost back-to-back league games once this season, and that was with the games being before and after an international break.

Allan Campbell can be key in these play-offs

Allan Campbell’s presence was missed against Fulham, with the relentless midfielder forcing mistakes from his opposition.

The 23-year-old has proven to be an excellent addition since arriving from Motherwell in the summer, consistently improving to a stage where he is now one of the club’s most important players.

The midfield battle against the Terriers could be key, and with Campbell in the side, Luton will have a better chance of winning that respective battle.

Defensive options bolstered

Luton arguably put out their strongest defensive line up against the Royals yesterday, with James Bree and Sonny Bradley returning to the line up, with cal Naismith dropping back into the three.

The Hatters defended resolutely, with the Royals creating very little during the 90 minutes.

Like having Campbell back, the strength of the defence could also be pivotal for when the Terriers visit on Friday, before heading to Yorkshire a week on Monday.