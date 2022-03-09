3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-0 victory v Coventry City

Luton Town managed to jump back into the play-off places last night, with the Hatters running out as 1-0 winners at Coventry City.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring with 38 minutes on the clock when the towering forward ran on to a ball pumped forward from emergency loan goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

Keeping his composure, the 24-year-old stroked the ball home past Simon Moore in the Coventry goal, with Luton holding out for an away victory over a play-off-chasing rival.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Hatters after last night’s 1-0 victory…

Dealing with injuries well

Last week it appeared that Luton’s injury problems were easing, however, James Shea, Jed Steer, Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho, all picked up injury problems since.

It has meant that Luton have had to delve into the emergency loan market for a goalkeeper, whilst yesterday, there was a rare start for Dan Potts.

Also, Luton fielded Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as a midfield three, with all three getting back to full fitness.

The fact that Luton managed to keep a clean sheet, secure all three points and climb back into the play-off positions with all this going on will certainly impress Nathan Jones.

Amari’i Bell has upped it a gear in recent weeks

Amari’i Bell has continually improved throughout this season and he has now upped it a gear again in more recent weeks.

The left wing-back’s driving runs, quick feet and involvements in the final third have made him difficult to contain, whilst he has also proven to be excellent defensively.

Bell once again shone last night, stepping up to his defensive tasks admirably and he was always an option for the Hatters going forward.

Bell is fast-emerging as an integral member of the starting XI and is proving to be an excellent summer addition.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will be key

Mpanzu struggled at the start last night, which is to be expected after being taken out of the firing line to avoid fatigue.

Once he found his rhythm, he started to influence the game and really restrict the Coventry midfield.

Not only will the 27-year-old’s return to full fitness be a big boost because of the recent injuries, but because of his athleticism and drive in the middle of the park.

Racking up over 300 appearances for the Hatters across four divisions, Mpanzu will be hoping to become the first player to play at every level for the same club from the fifth-tier to the first.