3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-0 victory at Sheffield United

Carlton Morris’ second-half strike proved to be the difference as Luton Town secured all three points at Sheffield United yesterday afternoon.

Taking advantage of the difficulties the Blades have been having in recent weeks, Rob Edwards’ side ran out as deserved winners at Bramall Lane.

Going into the clash without two very important individuals in Alfie Doughty and Jordan Clark, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was also forced off early on in the game.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Hatters as they secured yet another away victory…

Dominant away from home

Luton’s record away from Kenilworth Road has been mightily impressive this season, with yesterday’s victory meaning that the Bedfordshire club have picked up more points than any other Championship club on the road.

Losing just four of their league games away from home this season, they have won over 50% of them and yesterday’s performance showed why they have been so good away.

In fact, the Hatters are now seven games unbeaten on the road, with the last away defeat coming against Middlesbrough in December, in what was Edwards’ first game in charge.

Marvelous Nakamba shines once again

Marvelous Nakamba has proven to be an excellent January signing and delivered another top performance yesterday afternoon in the holding midfield role.

Tenacious in the tackle, intelligent in his passing and positioning, it was an excellent display from a player who Luton fans will be wanting to sign on a permanent deal in the summer.

Whether or not that is feasible is a big question that could be determined by if the Hatters are playing their football in the Premier League next season.

Carlton Morris pops up when it matters again

Luton have won three of their last four matches by one goal to nil and Carlton Morris has scored every one of those winners.

The talismanic forward has netted 15 for the season and will be eyeing up 20 as a minimum, whilst the golden boot is not fully out of reach.

Possessing a knack for scoring important goals, Morris will be hoping to take this into what remains of this season and the play-offs, although yesterday’s victory has opened up the possibility for the Hatters to challenge for the top two.