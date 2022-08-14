3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after their 1-0 defeat v Preston

Luton Town remain winless at the start of this Championship season with Preston North End running out as 1-0 winners at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

Brad Potts’ stunning volley in the 18th minute proved to be the difference on a warm afternoon at Kenilworth Road, with a resolute defensive display from the hosts confining the Hatters to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learnt about Luton after their 1-0 defeat to the Lilywhites…

Teams are approaching games against Luton differently

The Hatters were left frustrated on the opening day against Birmingham City, feeling like they should have probably won all three points, with the Blues slowing the game down to try and prevent a building of momentum.

That seemed to be the case again on Saturday, with Preston doing an excellent job on the Hatters after Potts’ first-half strike.

It was something that Luton were successful last season on occasions away from home, and whilst probably frustrating to be on the end off, it shows the respect that teams now have for the Bedfordshire club.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Luton Town players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Andre Gray? Yes No

Luke Freeman could be a star at Kenilworth Road

Freeman was terrific on the opening day against the Blues, and whilst this was largely a frustrating one for Jones and Co. Freeman was once again very bright.

The midfielder’s ability to turn defenders and threaten in the final third is likely to be a major weapon for the Hatters this season.

Once the team has fully gelled and they hit their stride, Freeman will likely play a vital role as a creative force.

Goals are slow

Luton have netted just once in the league this season, and that came courtesy of defender Dan Potts.

Elijah Adebayo is not fully firing as of yet, and whilst Carlton Morris displayed positive signs, he is yet to find the back of the net too.

Bolstering their forward options massively this summer, it does represent a little bit of a surprise that no forwards have found the back of the net as of yet.

However, once rhythm is restored, the goals are likely to follow.