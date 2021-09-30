3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after 5-0 hammering of Coventry City

Luton Town convincingly swept away a high-flying Coventry City last night, with The Hatters running out as 5-0 winners.

The Hatters, who won for the first time in seven games last night, opened the scoring through Elijah Adebayo in the third minute, before netting three more first half goals to give them a commanding lead at the break.

Harry Cornick then made it five in the 58th minute to eliminate any possibility of a Coventry comeback.

Nathan Jones told Football League World at the end of the game that last night’s performance was the best he has seen as Luton manager, whilst Harry Cornick believes that Luton are genuinely a top-six side.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt during Luton’s five-star performance against Coventry…

Luton shine with several players out

Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu all remain out injured for The Hatters, whilst Elliot Thorpe is currently getting up to speed after his recent arrival.

Allan Campbell, who suffered ligament damage earlier in the month, but appeared on the bench for The Hatters, however, he will still be a long way from 90 minutes.

Despite their injury concerns and the recent returns of Sonny Bradley and Glen Rea, Luton managed to outclass The Sky Blues last night.

Luke Berry has particularly shone this campaign after most fans would have thought that he would be on the fringes this season.

Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo are becoming a dangerous duo

Harry Cornick managed to score just once this season, and after 10 games this time out, he is already on four.

The 26-year-old, who is seemingly operating best when partnered next to Elijah Adebayo up top, has been a top performer thus far, with his direct running and subsequent pace causing all sorts of problems for opposing defences.

The physicality that Adebayo brings is also causing chaos in Luton’s attacking third. However, his ability on the ball and intelligence when it comes to pressing, all make him an exciting Championship forward.

The pair are working excellently well this season, with Luke Berry picking up the pieces admirably.

Sonny Bradley makes a huge difference

Sonny Bradley returned for what was his first Championship start of the season last night, and it was no coincidence to see Luton keep a clean sheet.

That is not to say that Luton’s defence have not put in strong performances, as Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, and Tom Lockyer, have all made decent starts to the season.

Bradley brings composure and aerial prowess to Luton’s backline, and whilst he was not tested too much last night, he defended expertly when called into action.

Luton will be hoping to keep their captain over the international break. He is a leader, he is competent in possession, and has the defensive attributes to continue to shine at Championship level.