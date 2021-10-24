3 things we clearly learnt about Luton Town after 1-0 win over Hull

Luton Town enjoyed another successful afternoon on Saturday, as they beat Hull City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo’s goal 17 minutes into the game, heading in Fred Onyedinma’s cross at the back post, would prove to be enough to claim all three points for the Hatters.

That result has continued a strong start to the season for Nathan Jones’ side that sees them currently occupy a play-off place, and gives the Luton manager plenty to consider moving forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Luton from their victory over Hull on Saturday, right here.

Did these 25 Luton Town transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1. Did Luton sign Carlos Mendes Gomes from Motherwell? Yes No

Elijah Adebayo continues to show his Championship quality

Joining Luton back in January from a Walsall side who were sat in mid-table in League Two, there may have been some questions about whether Elijah Adebayo could make the step up to the Championship.

In the end though, there was no need for any sort of concern. Five goals in 18 league games for Luton last season was a solid start, and the striker has built on that brilliantly this time around.

Saturday’s goal was his seventh in 13 Championship appearances since the start of this campaign, a better record than last season that shows he is not only managing at second-tier level, but improving in it, meaning Luton’s move to bring him to Kenilworth Road, was a very smart one indeed.

Fred Onyedinma stakes his claim for a regular starting spot

After coming off the bench to score at Derby in midweek, Onyedinma was handed his start in the league since August for Luton on Saturday.

That is a chance he did take with his assist for the Hatters against Hull, with his cross to the back post putting the ball into a position that Adebayo almost couldn’t miss from.

With a goal and an assist in his last two outings, the summer signing is has made a strong push for a regular run in the moving forward, providing he can stay fit, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Onyedinma start once more for Luton when they head to Preston on Saturday afternoon.

They can handle expectations

Given Luton went into the game unbeaten in four and battling for a play-off place, while Hull started in the relegation zone after wining just twice all season, the Hatters were clear favourites for this one.

That can sometimes bring an unwelcome pressure for teams of which much is expected, leading to surprise results, but that was not the case here, with Luton making sure they did just what they had to to claim all three points here.

If Luton are to maintain their place in the Championship’s top six all season, then continuing that trend will be careful, making this result a rather encouraging one.