Highlights Stephy Mavididi's talent is already evident after his match-winning goal for Leicester against Huddersfield.

Callum Doyle has been impressive in defense for Leicester, showcasing his skills both on and off the ball.

Wout Faes had a solid performance, contributing to Leicester's first clean sheet of the season and showing promise for the future.

Leicester picked up their first three points of the season courtesy of Stephy Mavididi’s strike to see off Huddersfield.

It was opening day delight last weekend in the M69 Derby, the Foxes coming from behind in the second half to win 2-1 courtesy of a late Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall brace.

A trip to West Yorkshire meanwhile proved to be equally as positive, with a dominant if not clinical display from the Foxes requiring a moment of talent from Mavididi to separate the sides. It is a welcomed return for a side who built a habit for defeat last season.

With another 44 games of a gruelling Championship campaign left to go, securing promotion will prove to be a long journey over the coming months as we already get an insight into what to expect from this Leicester City side - and maybe some elements which Maresca may look to tweak in the near future.

Stephy Mavididi will win games single-handedly for Leicester

While it may seem like it is stating the obvious after scoring the winner against the Terriers, Mavididi’s supposed talent has been clear to see instantly upon arrival.

Signing on a five-year deal from Montpellier, he recorded six goal contributions in 14 starts for the Ligue 1 side before moving to the East Midlands.

Always wanting the ball, it was a positive start to life at the King Power Stadium with a key role in their second goal against the Sky Blues. Drawing in two Coventry defenders with some neat footwork on the near side, he supplied the ball to the unmarked Dewsbury-Hall who expertly dispatched from inside the area.

A serious threat on the left-hand side, he went more direct against Huddersfield, sharp footwork yet again getting the better of his marker before drilling low at the near post from a tight angle getting the better of Lee Nicholls.

Whether it is a goal or an assist, the 25-year-old is always capable of a moment of magic and if the game isn’t going their way, the Foxes will need to call upon Mavididi in their time of need once again at some point this season.

Callum Doyle will only get better

No stranger to Championship football, Callum Doyle impressed at the top-end with a delightful spell for the Sky Blues in their play-off campaign.

Moving down the road to Leicester City, the Manchester City loanee has slotted in on the left-hand side of the Foxes defence.

While there have been question marks over the lack of pace within the backline overall, Doyle certainly impressed in his second league outing both on and off the ball.

With the Huddersfield attack struggling to break through down the right, Doyle was a colossal force, setting an example for his more senior teammates with six clearances, two blocks and three tackles while contributing down the other end too.

Partial to a long, crossfield ball, he created two key chances at The John Smith's Stadium with his passing a joy to behold, demonstrating his Man City education to a tee.

Wout Faes is a force in the Championship

Another defender, another solid performance at the back with Leicester securing their first clean sheet of the season.

It was far from the perfect introduction for the Belgian last term, a relegation in his full debut campaign at the King Power Stadium not one to boast with seven clean sheets all season and the joint-fourth worst defensive record in the division.

A new season, however, presents a new opportunity for a new-look Leicester defence with an assured performance from the 25-year-old. He dealt with any danger that came their way with eight clearances and three interceptions exemplifying exactly what will be needed from him this campaign.

How he forms a partnership with Conor Coady upon his return from injury will be an intriguing sight for Leicester fans with an instant return to the top flight a top priority.