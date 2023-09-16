Highlights Leicester City responded to their previous defeat with an emphatic victory, signaling a defining moment in their season.

Enzo Maresca demonstrated adaptability in his tactics, changing their usual possession-based style to exploit Southampton's weaknesses.

Kasey McAteer's consistent performances make him an important player for Leicester, adding depth to their forward line.

Leicester City returned to winning ways on Friday night in a victory that signaled a real statement of intent, beating Southampton 4-1.

Heading into the international break off the back of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Hull City was anything but ideal, but the Foxes promptly responded in the best way possible by hitting Southampton for four on their own turf.

It already feels like a potentially-defining moment of Leicester’s season.

Indeed, they found themselves in the ascendancy after merely 21 seconds on the clock, winning the ball high up the pitch to dispatch some lovely interchanges before Jamie Vardy had the final say, dispatching a cool finish past Gavin Bazunu to open his account for the campaign.

It was all too similar when they exploited Southampton’s weak right-hand side once again in the 18th minute, with Kasey McAteer doubling the advantage to notch his third strike in as many outings.

Sam Edozie had threatened to alter the course of proceedings by halving the deficit seven minutes later, but subsequent goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Stephy Mavididi either side of the interval ensured an emphatic victory on the south coast for Leicester, who have now moved to the top of the table as things stand.

As you would expect, it has prompted plenty of talking points back up in Leicestershire and for all the right reasons.

There were some new elements of the Foxes’ philosophy to note too, and here are three things we learned from their 4-1 victory over Southampton…

Is Enzo Maresca adaptable?

Stylistically, there are clear parallels between Maresca and Southampton’s Russell Martin.

They are both managers that intend on their sides dominating the possession stakes and building from the back- but it was the latter where the Saints became undone.

Leicester traveled down to St Mary’s knowing that they would likely see less of the ball, and Maresca countered that perfectly.

Rather than stubbornly sticking to his principles amid adversity, he changed and at times sacrificed the patient build-up play that he had been synonymous with during his early days at the club, instructing a high press that exploited Southampton’s frailties when playing out on the right flank.

Leicester kept just 45% possession - comfortably their lowest record in a game this season - but ended up winning by a significant margin due to their ability to press high upfield as a unit, close down space and prevent Southampton from playing through them, showing just how they can switch up when needed.

Of course, they will not always be able to play the way they would like to, so such adaptability will be vital as the season goes on.

While not an advert for Maresca's brand of football, it was nonetheless yet another tactical masterstroke from the Italian.

Is Kasey McAteer important for Leicester?

Any feeling that McAteer’s brace against Rotherham United last month was a flash in the pan was swiftly put to bed as he scored yet again last night.

The winger formed part of a fluid, front-footed forward line alongside Mavididi and Vardy, seldom appearing out of place and giving Southampton problems all evening.

Few could've envisaged such a sharp ascension for a player that only scored once in 18 matches on loan for Wimbledon in League Two last year, but make no mistake about it, he'll be instrumental this time around.

How did James Justin play?

Injury meant that yesterday’s affair was Justin’s first league start in nearly a year, with the last being a 2-0 win at Everton at the start of November.

Coming back to the fore against Southampton could have been a baptism of fire for the 25-year-old, but instead, his defensive solidity subdued the host’s array of attacking talent.

Kamaldeen Sulemana did not get any change out of Justin prior to his dismissal, while the likes of Adam Armstrong and Ryan Fraser were both quiet, too.

This was in no small part due to the four tackles and eleven duels that Justin won, which were both the highest in the match - marking his return to regular action in style.