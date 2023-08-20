Highlights Leicester City's new midfielder, Cesare Casadei, proved to be a real asset, scoring the match-winning goal and impressing with his passing accuracy.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, a young academy graduate, showcased his potential with an impressive performance and his first goal for the team.

Despite their perfect record, Leicester City will face challenges and defeat in the future, as they have relied on late goals and might not always have the same opportunities.

Leicester City continued their 100% Championship record, after a late debut strike from Cesare Casadei secured all three points against Cardiff City.

A new chapter in Leicester’s history is starting to be written. Their latest 2-1 triumph at the King Power Stadium earned Enzo Maresca his fourth successive win in his new role.

The Foxes opened the scoring through 20-year-old academy graduate Wanya Marcal-Madivadua. The young starlet rocketed the ball through a crowded penalty area and into the back of the net following a corner that was not dealt with.

Cardiff promptly found a leveler, doing so in spectacular fashion. Aaron Ramsey picked the ball up in the deep and curled spectacularly beyond Mads Hermansen for his first goal since re-joining the Bluebirds.

Second-half substitute Cesare Casadei pounced in the second minute of injury time. Jamie Vardy wriggled through the Bluebirds’ backline and tumbled to the floor; Casadei immediately took over and converted from close range.

Erol Bulut’s side failed to find an equaliser in injury time, and were reduced to ten men after Mahlon Romeo was cautioned twice in quick succession before the contest’s close.

Casadei looks the real deal

Match-winner Casadei joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea earlier this week, and was voted as Man-of-the-Match by the Foxes’ faithful following his 62nd minute introduction.

The 20-year-old looked sharp and completed 93% of his passes at the King Power.

He spent the latter half of last term on loan at Reading but could not save them from the drop. His form with the Royals earned Casadei a well-deserved move to the Championship favourites.

The manager addressed the Italian’s talents post-match. Speaking to the club, he stated: “I said since day one that my midfielders need to arrive in the box. It’s the only solution to score a goal. One of Casadei’s strengths is to be present in the box, and today he scored.”

He certainly looks to be a promising acquisition and could thrive in Maresca’s midfield.

The future is bright for Wanya Marcal-Madivadua

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua opened the scoring against Cardiff, his first for the club, and proved to be a potent threat throughout.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of Leicester’s academy, who has been thrust into the first team setup since relegation to the Championship.

His maiden start this campaign came at the Pirelli Stadium in the opening round of the EFL Cup. A deserved league start was then gifted to the Portuguese winger at Huddersfield Town, and his place was retained this weekend.

A day to remember for the young livewire ended after 87 minutes, as he was replaced by Marc Albrighton. He is certainly one to watch this season.

Leicester will lose games

The Foxes managed to emerge triumphant but have looked beatable so far this term, despite boasting a perfect record.

The title favourites have certainly looked like one of the league’s elites, but they will be dealt blows and will taste defeat on numerous occasions over the coming months.

Their two victories at home have seen Coventry take the lead, and Cardiff equalise. On both occasions, reliance was placed upon late strikes, and opportunities that will not always arise.