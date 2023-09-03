Liam Delap's early goal proved to be the difference as Hull City managed to claim a 1-0 win at promotion favourites Leicester.

The Foxes came into this clash as favourites but found themselves behind in the 15th minute when Jean-Michael Seri's crossfield pass found Delap, who cut in from the right-hand side and fired the ball past Mads Hermansen.

Leicester should have equalised shortly before the break, with Kelechi Iheanacho having a golden opportunity to capitalise on a mistake and fire the ball into an empty net, but Regan Slater managed to get back and block the forward's shot.

The goal would have been ruled out for offside anyway though - and they went into the interval 1-0 down - having failed to test Matt Ingram in the Hull City goal.

They were better after half-time though, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall having a shot on target following a good move and Abdul Fatawu hitting the post.

The Foxes were dominant throughout the second 45 and although Aaron Connolly had a chance to make it 2-0 before the hour mark, it looked as though the hosts were going to be the next scorers at the King Power Stadium and they nearly managed to get their equaliser through Jamie Vardy's header.

Only three minutes of added time were signalled by the fourth official though - and that benefitted the Tigers who were able to hold on and claim an excellent three points against one of the strongest sides in the division.

What did we learn about Leicester City following their 1-0 loss against Hull?

Focusing on the hosts though, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Foxes after their 1-0 defeat.

Leicester City look defensively vulnerable on their left-hand side

Leicester looked vulnerable on their left-hand side at times against the Tigers, with Delap's goal coming from that side.

Delap cut in again in the second half from his right and left Callum Doyle on his backside - and Cyrus Christie even had the Foxes' loanee on the ropes as he managed to test Hermansen.

Doyle was lucky not to pick up a yellow card after conceding a number of fouls - and you just feel he may be better as a centre-back.

That is his natural position, after all, and James Justin could potentially replace him at Southampton.

Leicester's bench will make a difference for them this season

Things changed for the hosts when they brought Stephy Mavididi, Fatawu and Cesare Casadei on, with all three making a positive impact for Enzo Maresca's side.

Mavididi and Fatawu look likely on the wings and Casadei making some promising runs.

Even fellow substitute Vardy nearly scored - and you would back the Foxes to richly benefit from the substitute options they have even though they were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet yesterday afternoon.

The bench options they have isn't a surprise considering they have recently been relegated from the Premier League and have been able to bring in several additions after making some key sales.

They need to be more effective in the final third

Considering the amount of territory they had, they needed to create more clear-cut chances and also needed to be more clinical when they got their chances.

Fatawu hit the post and Vardy nearly scored - but they needed to do more to test Hull's resolve.

You have to give a lot of credit to Liam Rosenior's side because they defended admirably, but a poor first half arguably cost Leicester and they were the masters of their own downfall in the end.