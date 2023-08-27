Highlights Leeds United secured their first win of the season in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Ipswich Town.

Goals from Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe, and Luis Sinisterra helped the Whites take all three points at Portman Road.

FLW discusses three things we learnt about Leeds as a result of the clash with the Tractor Boys.

Leeds United claimed their first three points of the season in stunning fashion with a 4-3 win against unbeaten Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Ipswich took a seventh-minute lead through Joe Rodon's own goal from Kayden Jackson's cross, but three goals in the space of nine minutes from Daniel Farke's side turned the game on its head.

Georginio Rutter then scored his first goal for the club to equalise, before a quickfire double put his side ahead with a 3-1 lead.

Willy Gnonto returned to the team apologising for refusing to play and notched at the back post from Sam Byram's deep cross to put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute. Debutant Joel Piroe added to that shortly after when the former Swansea City striker slotted home after Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky failed to deal well with a low shot from Luis Sinisterra.

Leeds were the architects of their own downfall when allowing Nathan Broadhead to pull one back and make it 3-2 deep into first-half stoppage time. Cody Drameh and Rodon's mix uo kept Ipswich in the contest, but Sinisterra seemed to have made the three points secure with 15 minutes remaining when the Colombian winger swept home to make it 4-2 from Jamie Shackleton's through ball.

However, there was still time remaining for the Tractor Boys to score again in injury time through Conor Chaplin, but the Whites held on to register their first win in four Championship outings.

Ipswich had won all three of their league games, but by contrast, Leeds had managed two draws and a defeat to Birmingham City.

Rutter has been misunderstood

The Frenchman collected the Man of The Match award from Leeds after scoring his first goal for the club at the 16th attempt. Prior to the game, he had contributed to one solitary assist in 15 games for the Whites, but showcased exactly what he can do in a role suited to him.

Rutter has operated in various roles, including as a striker or winger, throughout his career. However, has been used more as a lone forward so far in a white shirt, but Ipswich showed the best of his talents.

Rutter has been misunderstood in that sense but Farke needs to play him as part of a front two with more freedom to roam, as he did next to Piroe. His ability to move from out to in when he pleases is a dangerous weapon, and was shown with his goal at Portman Road coming in that exact scenario.

Leeds' attacking depth could be considered the best in the league

Rutter was one of four forwards on the pitch for Leeds, with all three others scoring, too. Leicester City and Southampton came down with plenty of attacking talents, but they have lost players in the final third and their options pale in comparison to the wealth of options at Farke's disposal, and that was apparent here.

Not only did all four score, but the players missing may well give the German a headache in the future, with Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Dan James, Joe Gelhardt, Ian Poveda, Sam Greenwood, and Mateo Joseph all potential options to call upon.

Piroe's signing was a necessary one to give the Whites more depth in the striker position, but the supporting cast looks incredibly strong for second tier level, in spite of the loss of players like Rodrigo and Jack Harrison this summer as well.

Two full-backs needed for Leeds

Sam Byram left the field injured, and was replaced by Cody Drameh. The young full-back has impressed previously at this level with the likes of Cardiff City and Luton Town but failed to take his chance on Saturday afternoon.

His mistake allowed the Tractor Boys back into the game and he lasted only 21 minutes before brutally being substituted at half-time. Luke Ayling also struggled in defensive terms yet again, as he was caught ball watching and out of position, which is not for the first time this season in Leeds' league fixtures.

Byram has been the best performing full-back so far, but if his injury is significant, then Leeds will be in need of not just one, but two full-backs before the transfer deadline on Friday. It's the main weakness area in the squad and Drameh has potentially scuppered his chances of ever making it at Elland Road, which highlights the need for additions further.