Leeds United made it three Championship outings without a victory as they were held to a draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

Daniel Farke’s side fought back to overturn a two-goal deficit in the Elland Road curtain-raiser against Cardiff City, but after falling to a concerning defeat away to Birmingham City last weekend, they were unable to secure their first three points when the Baggies came to West Yorkshire.

Brandon Thomas-Asante’s goal threw Leeds into a losing position for the third time in as many games, although the hosts would equalise 18 minutes from time when Luke Ayling met Daniel James’ delivery with a powerful header to restore parity.

And while Carlos Coberan’s men can be expected to be competitive in their own right this term, Leeds will no doubt be disappointed with the outcome.

Granted, the hosts should have had a penalty when Cedric Kipre hauled Joe Gelhardt down in the area, but if they are to realise their own ambitions and expectations, they will need to avoid being reliant on refereeing decisions going their way.

Elland Road could be a real fortress this season, but Leeds have not won their first two matches of the season on home soil and will now dive into what went wrong and what they can improve ahead of next weekend’s daunting trip to Ipswich Town.

What did we learn about Leeds United after their draw against West Brom?

Here are three things we learned from the Whites' clash against the Baggies.

Leeds United start too slow in games

Any side chasing an automatic promotion place is often defined by a willingness to suffocate and put opponents on the back foot.

It is a sign of dominance, but it is one that Leeds simply have not displayed enough yet.

They struggled to find a rhythm until Cardiff raced into a shock 2-0 lead in West Yorkshire, and it was very much the same on Friday night.

10 of Leeds' 16 shots at goal against the Baggies arrived after Thomas-Asante opened the scoring, and while few can fault their ability to fight back, they need to deliver the intensity first and avoid going behind in games.

Dan James could be key for Leeds this season

A cloud has been cast over Leeds by Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra's situations, with both currently out of contention.

But if last night is anything to go by, then Leeds may well be able to remedy that through Dan James.

A constant creative force down the left-hand side, James carved out a match-high five chances, dispatched six passes into the final third and was the provider for his side's equaliser, all the while showing his ability to work hard out of possession by making eight ball recoveries.

James is also capable of stretching defences, getting in behind and giving Leeds an extra dimension with his quality in 1v1 situations, meaning he should go on to play a key part under Farke this term.

Leeds still need a striker

The Whites' striking issues are already well-documented, with the departure of last season's top-scorer Rodrigo Moreno and the current state of play with Gnonto leaving the side very short-staffed in that area of the pitch.

Patrick Bamford is also injured which meant that Joe Gelhardt started the last two competitive matches prior to the West Brom fixture, in which Georginio Rutter led the line.

He did so to no avail, however. No player in the match to last the full 90 minutes touched the ball less than him, nor did anyone lose more than his nine duels.

A failure to register a shot on target also showed a player who is struggling to adapt to the system and impact games at the minute, so it will surely be a key priority to address this before the window closes at the end of the month.