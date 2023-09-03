Highlights Leeds United are struggling to win at Elland Road this season, drawing all three games on their own patch.

The team is facing attacking struggles, with their record signing Rutter being wasteful in front of goal.

Despite the disappointment of the result, there were positives for Farke to take, including a clean sheet and the creation of opportunities.

Leeds United were held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites had picked up their first league win of the season with a 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town last weekend and they were hoping to build on that impressive result, but they could not find a way past a resilient Wednesday, who picked up their first point of the campaign after losing their first four matches.

Leeds had plenty of chances to win the game, with Joel Piroe firing wide and Devis Vasquez keeping out Georginio Rutter, while Wilfried Gnonto was denied a penalty after being brought down in the box by Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls did have their opportunities, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson going close, but both sides were forced to settle for a point.

However, Whites boss Daniel Farke believed his side deserved more.

"We dominated the game and in the end it's just a draw. The overriding feeling is definitely disappointing," Farke told the BBC.

"We expected an opponent who would sit deep, wasting time a little bit and breaking our rhythm.

"My players created more than enough to win this game. Normally it's more than enough to win two or three games.

"If you don't find the first goal it's difficult. We found it difficult to find the back of the net. Today we lacked the quality to bring the ball over the line and sadly this is crucial."

As the Whites struggle to get their campaign going, we looked at three key takeaways from Saturday's stalemate.

Elland Road troubles

Leeds are yet to win at Elland Road so far this season in the league, drawing all three games on their own patch.

The Whites have had plenty of dominance in those games, but they have failed to convert that into victories which will no doubt be a concern for Farke.

Elland Road will need to be a fortress for Leeds if they are to secure an immediate Premier League return and with a passionate home crowd behind them, they must use that support to their advantage.

Of course, there is huge expectation on the Whites to deliver this season, particularly at home and teams will likely raise their game when coming to West Yorkshire.

But Leeds need to handle the pressure and find a way to turn draws into wins at home if they are to begin making progress up the table.

Attacking struggles

After putting four past Ipswich at Portman Road the previous weekend, Leeds struggled to break down a well-organised Wednesday defence.

Rutter scored his first goal for the club in the win over Ipswich, but the Whites' record signing was wasteful in front of goal against the Owls and he will need to improve if he is to repay the significant investment in him.

Gnonto may have had his head turned by the transfer speculation over the summer, but after a move away from the club did not materialise, he must now prove his commitment to the club in the months ahead and win back the support of the Leeds fans after his refusal to play last month.

Piroe will certainly be a reliable source of goals after his prolific spell at Swansea City, but the Dutchman cannot be relied upon solely to fire the Whites to promotion and those around him need to contribute on a more regular basis.

Positives to take

While there may be disappointment with the result on Saturday, there were still positives for Farke to take from the game.

After looking a little vulnerable defensively in the opening weeks of the season, Leeds kept their first clean sheet against Wednesday and they will need to replicate that solidity if they are to mount a promotion challenge.

Despite failing to take their chances, Farke will be encouraged that his side are creating opportunities.

Given the attacking quality in their side, the Whites will always be a threat going forward and if they can be more clinical in front of goal, it will not be long until they put together a consistent run of victories.