3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town during last night’s 1-0 win v Derby County

Ipswich Town bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Lincoln City by flipping the scoreline to get the better of Derby County at Portman Road.

Wes Burns grabbed the only goal of the game in the 67th minute to close the gap between the Tractor Boys and first placed Plymouth Argyle to just one point ahead of Saturday’s action.

Ipswich had looked the more likely team to break the deadlock for extended periods and saw the game out in a very assured manner.

The Rams have a way to go in adjusting to Paul Warne’s very different ideas to that of Liam Rosenior and will have a lot to reflect on after being second best in Suffolk.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Ipswich during last night’s 1-0 win v Derby…

Supreme defence continues

One thing that Kieran McKenna has mastered since replacing Paul Cook at Ipswich has been setting up a team defensively in League One.

The Tractor Boys have been comfortably the hardest outfit to break down since his arrival and limited Derby to precious little despite their fine goalscoring form in recent weeks.

The Rams mustered only 0.14 expected goals (xG) from five shots in the match, as per FotMob, demonstrating the dominant display from the hosts out of possession.

Jackson first choice with reason

Kayden Jackson has been admired by McKenna for a while at Ipswich, becoming apparent when he was handed a new contract towards the back end of last term despite missing the majority of the campaign through injury.

The former Accrington Stanley frontman was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet on the night and caused all kinds of problems to the Rams’ backline.

Ultimately, resulting in Wes Burns calmly placing the ballinto an empty net to secure the three points.

Jackson is possibly the most physical striker at the club and is proving to be a real handful alongside some more fashionable attacking players.

Adaptable to opposition

There has been a clear improvement in Ipswich’s attacking play this season, being able to pick apart teams sat in a low block with greater ease.

That said, they were able to adapt to a side willing to take the game to them on Friday evening and assert themselves as the superior side.

The Tractor Boys’ pressing from the front caused problems throughout and led to the goal, showing another area of the game that they are mastering under McKenna.

Hypothetically speaking, it feels like Ipswich would have been a safe bet to stay up in the Championship this season with the way that they are playing.