Ipswich Town got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion last night against Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road as Paul Cook’s men ran out as convincing 6-0 winners.

Lee Evans managed to net a surprise hattrick, whilst there was also a brace for Macauley Bonne and a strike from George Edmundson as things really started to click for the Tractor Boys.

Last night’s result sees the East Anglian side into 19th place in the Sky Bet League One standings, with the club now building some momentum after a slow start to the campaign.

Cook is sure to have been encouraged by the manner of his side’s recent results and will now be looking ahead to next weekend’s game against Accrington Stanley, with Ipswich back on the road once again.

Here we look at THREE things that we clearly learnt from the club’s 6-0 win over Doncaster last night…

Macauley Bonne first choice

The Queens Park Rangers loanee has once again proved that he is the man to lead the line as Ipswich’s first choice striker.

Bonne is more than proven in the Football League and once again showed that he is more than good enough to be playing not only in League One but the level above.

If he continues to perform to his current level, there is no reason why the Tractor Boys won’t explore the opportunity to make the move permanent for the boyhood Ipswich fan.

Cook will certainly be hoping that this goal trail can continue for the striker.

Evans is crucial

Another of the club’s numerous summer signings, Evans is once again proving exactly why Cook worked so hard to bring him to the football club.

Not only did the midfielder marshal the centre of the field to great effect, he also showed his prowess in the final third with three very well taken goals.

If he can continue to perform to such a high level every week, there is every chance that Ipswich could be in for a great season.

Last night showed exactly what he is about as a player and Ipswich fans will be hoping it is the start of something special.

Celina just getting warmed up

The returning Kosovan has already made a bright start to his second spell at Portman Road and was at his best last night in a blue shirt.

Playing as a makeshift number 10, whilst also interchanging regularly with Scott Fraser, the skillful forward helped himself to two well crafted assists.

Celina is a player who arguably possesses a degree of talent that is above League One level and the signing of him once again shows the pull that Town have at present.

If he continues to preform to such a high standard for the club, he could run riot over the coming weeks and months.