3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their goalless draw v Oxford

Ipswich Town and Oxford United played out a goalless draw at Portman Road, with both sides failing to take opportunities for all three points.

Paul Cook’s side were second best for parts of the second half with Oxford starting better.

Ipswich had recovered after a bumpy start to the season and had lost just once in their last seven league games and despite being the highest scorers in the league, failed to score past a stubborn Oxford side.

Ipswich have a huge test next Saturday as they take on out of form Sunderland, looking to edge their promotion rivals.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Ipswich Town’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 28 Marcus Bent scored how many goals for Ipswich? 27 31 23 26

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Ipswich during their 0-0 draw with Oxford yesterday afternoon.

A good result against a promotion rival

There will be some who argue that Ipswich should be winning every game and that’s absolutely correct.

However, when you come up against a promotion rival, any point against them is a good point.

However, considering the poor start to the season, Ipswich are still a work in progress under Paul Cook and taking points from your promotion rivals is progress.

This side is starting to look like a Paul Cook team

Ipswich went heavy on the recruitment in the summer which may have been a surprised considering just how many players they did sign.

It’s taken time for those players to gel but you can see over the seven games that they are slowly improving.

It will take time for Cook to get his ideas across to the players, but it’s been visible progress in results and style of play in recent weeks.

Not only that, but Cook has a few trusted players he knows with Sam Morsy, Christian Walton and, Lee Evans all playing under Cook at Wigan and they fully understand Cook’s philosophies.

There’s much more to come from Ipswich this season

This seems like an obvious comment but given how tight and competitive League One is, nothing is a given.

There’s a lot of players in this squad who still haven’t got up and running.

There’s Joe Pigott, Tom Carroll, Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina for example who have yet to perform with any consistency.

Once they get going, as well as others, Ipswich are going to be hard side to stop.

Given that Cook is a League One promotion specialist as well, a ridiculous run of good form has to be almost guaranteed.