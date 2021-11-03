3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 4-1 victory over Wycombe

Ipswich Town delivered the perfect response to their recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle by sealing all three points in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

After falling behind in this particular fixture, the Tractor Boys levelled proceedings in the 27th minute via a strike from Bersant Celina.

Following the break, Ipswich took the lead in the 51st minute as Macauley Bonne scored his 11th league goal of the season.

Wes Burns then added a third for Ipswich before Celina netted his second goal of the evening in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, the Tractor Boys moved up to ninth in the League One standings.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Ipswich after their 4-1 victory over Wycombe…

Bersant Celina should now be a mainstay in Ipswich’s starting eleven

After being utilised as a substitute in the club’s recent clashes with Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town, Celina managed to produce a stunning performance against Wycombe in what was only his fifth league start of the season.

As well as scoring twice at Adams Park, the Kosovo international also provided three key passes for his team-mates during this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.77.

When you consider that Celina has now produced six direct goal contributions in League One, it is abundantly clear that he should now be a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven as he is capable of setting this division alight with his attacking displays.

The Tractor Boys’ ability to regularly score goals at this level could play a major role in their push for promotion

Ipswich’s ability to score goals on a regular basis in League One could potentially help them launch a push for promotion this season as their opponents will be concerned by the attacking threat that they pose.

Remarkably, the Tractor Boys have managed to score in every game that they have played in the third-tier this season.

When you consider that Ipswich are currently able to call upon the services of Bonne, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forward ends up playing a key role in helping his side move up the League One standings in the coming months as he has been utterly sensational during the current campaign.

Paul Cook has seemingly found a defensive pair who he can rely on to deliver the goods

Since deciding to pair George Edmundson with Toto Nsiala in central-defence, Cook has seemingly uncovered a partnership which is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Edmundson and Nsiala have helped their side seal victories over Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town and Wycombe by producing assured performances in these particular games.

Providing that this duo are able to maintain their form as well as their fitness, they could potentially help Ipswich reach new heights in League One in the not too distant future.