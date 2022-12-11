3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 2-1 win over Peterborough United

Ipswich Town returned to winning ways in League One on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin opened the scoring for the Tractor Boys in the 21st minute, before Frankie Kent equalised for Posh ten minutes later.

Chaplin then restored the lead in the second half to secure all three points, with Freddie Ladapo also having a goal ruled out for offside late on.

The win means that Kieran McKenna’s side go top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle and three clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday after the Pilgrims and the Owls both dropped points with draws at Cambridge United and Exeter City respectively.

It also extends their unbeaten run to six league games ahead of the trip to face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park next Saturday.

Here are three things we learnt about Ipswich from the game…

Responding to a setback

The Tractor Boys were left frustrated last time out in the 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood Town, with the visitors scoring a 96th-minute equaliser. It was not the first time that conceding a late goal had proven costly, but Ipswich have proven already this season that they do not get too down after disappointment.

This was the perfect way to bounce back with a good performance and with a narrow advantage over Posh in the game, it would have been easy to become nervous as the clock ticked down.

While this was a Peterborough side in a dismal run of form having now lost their last four league games, they do possess attacking threats such as Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott.

But the hosts held firm and as Ladapo’s disallowed goal shows, they were not merely just content to sit back and defend their one-goal lead.

The winning mentality developing in the side is clear and they will gain more confidence from holding on here as they look to put their achilles heel of conceding late behind them.

Strength in depth

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was the inclusion of Sone Aluko’s name on the team sheet.

The 33-year-old had been missing for much of the season, but was thrust back into the starting line-up.

Another boost for McKenna was Chaplin’s return to the scoresheet, with the forward netting his first league goals since September.

The depth in the squad is evident with the fact that Ladapo, Kyle Edwards and Gassan Ahadme were all on the bench, while Tyreece John-Jules will soon return from injury.

Ipswich are the highest scorers in the division with 41 goals and with their front men now almost all back to full fitness, McKenna has many quality options to choose from.

The need for clean sheets

The failure to keep a clean sheet against Posh means that it is now just one-shut out in their last five games.

It has been uncharacteristic for a side who had become known for their defensive resilience and although it has not held the league leaders back too much, McKenna will be keen for his team to rediscover their solidity.

The defending from the corner for Kent’s equaliser was poor and this may be an area of weakness to work on.

McKenna has recently replaced George Edmundson with Cameron Burgess alongside Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence, so he will be hoping that the clean sheets will become more frequent as their partnership develops.

But with the Tractor Boys sitting top, there are far more positives than negatives at this moment in time.