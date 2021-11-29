3 things we clearly learnt about Ipswich Town after their 2-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra

Ipswich Town managed to get back on track in League One yesterday as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Having recently suffered defeats to Sunderland and Rotherham United in the third-tier, the Tractor Boys would have been determined to deliver a response to these setbacks at Portman Road.

Paul Cook’s side made the perfect start to their clash with Crewe as Sone Aluko’s effort was diverted into his own goal by Luke Offord.

Bersant Celina then doubled Ipswich’s advantage in spectacular style on the stroke of half-time as he lobbed goalkeeper Dave Richards.

Whilst Crewe were able to pull a goal back in the second-half of this fixture, the Tractor Boys held on to seal all three points.

With the dust having now settled from this fixture, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about Ipswich after their 2-1 victory over David Artell’s side…

Celina possesses star quality at this level

Celina once again demonstrated that he possesses star quality at this level during yesterday’s fixture as he produced a moment of magic in-front of the club’s supporters.

The attacking midfielder has now provided seven direct goal contributions in the third-tier and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in the third-tier.

Providing that Celina is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency over the course of the coming months, he may be able to play a key role in helping Ipswich launch a push for a top-six finish in League One.

Ipswich must now be looking to turn Portman Road into a fortress

In order to have any chance of achieving promotion to the Championship in 2022, Ipswich will need to pick up victories on a regular basis during their home fixtures.

During the 11 league games that they have played at Portman Road this season, the Tractor Boys have only accumulated 17 points which is an underwhelming total.

By using the confidence gained from their victory over Crewe to their advantage, Ipswich may be able to turn their stadium into a fortress in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Aluko deserves to be handed a run in Ipswich’s starting eleven by Cook

After missing Ipswich’s clash with Rotherham due to personal reasons, Aluko was given the chance to illustrate his talent in yesterday’s meeting with Crewe.

The 32-year-old went on to produce an encouraging display for the Tractor Boys.

As well as completing three successful dribbles, Aluko made 36 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.11.

Having witnessed Aluko’s promising display against Crewe, Cook ought to consider giving the winger an extended run in the club’s starting eleven as he could potentially help Ipswich climb the League One standings over the Christmas period.